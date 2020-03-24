Why you shouldn’t underestimate your need for an attorney (Source: Pixabay.com)
Attorneys have been the butt of jokes for years. Listening to a lot of the humor would have you think that a substantial proportion of society holds the profession in derision. It’s, perhaps, born out of the perception that attorneys earn far more money than the work they do merits, are synonymous with their clients’ battles and are dishonest.
Unfortunately, there’s a serious, real-life negative consequence to this humor—many people will consider foregoing the services of an attorney when they are caught up in legal trouble. They’ll fail to give legal representation the weight it warrants.
You don’t have to have an attorney represent you in a legal issue. However, there are compelling benefits. Here’s a look at why engaging the services of an attorney should be the norm and not the exception. On a side note, while the two terms are usually used interchangeably, there’s a difference between a lawyer and an attorney.
An Attorney Has a Deep Understanding of the Law
Legal trouble is often multifaceted and, what might look like a straightforward issue, may actually have implications that reverberate across multiple fronts. Without the benefit of the deep understanding of the law an attorney has, it’s possible for you to misread and misinterpret the challenge before you.
An attorney is a guru on the ins and outs of the law, including the documents, deadlines, and processes involved. They have insights that would be difficult for an untrained eye to anticipate. Legal processes have timelines and, chances are, you won’t have the time or resources needed to learn about all the legal rules, terms and contracts that relate to your case.
If you are, for instance, angling for monetary compensation from a person or organization, you could settle for much less than you are truly entitled to.
An Attorney Betters Your Odds of Victory
The law is complex. This can make a matter that appears mundane on the surface quite complicated. Worse still, you could be going up against large corporations, insurance companies or a well-heeled individual. These parties likely have access to some of the best legal advice and representation money can buy.
Approaching a case without an attorney would be like going to a gunfight armed with a twig. Remember, that ultimately the verdict will be made based on the evidence presented. While you may actually be on the right, you’ll be staring at defeat from the get-go if you do not have an attorney by your side who can present your viewpoint in a credible, persuasive and procedurally-acceptable manner.
An Attorney Fights for Your Best Interests
Like any other professional, the attorney usually provides a service in exchange for an agreed-upon monetary compensation. Money is certainly a key incentive in what they do. This is actually a good thing for you as the client because it motivates the attorney to win your case. They’ll do whatever is needed to get a judgment in your favor.
It’s not just about getting a cut from any monetary compensation you receive. In instances where a case has no financial component, winning the case is certainly a positive. It strengthens the attorney’s portfolio and would help persuade a future prospective client to contract their services.
An Attorney Helps You Strategize
The legal knowledge is an enormous asset an attorney brings to the table. But even before taking that into consideration, just having someone by your side with whom you can brainstorm the issues at hand and craft strategies is crucial. Your family and friends are likely too busy with their own lives to offer as much dedicated assistance. In any case, you may want some of the matters to remain confidential and, therefore, wouldn’t be comfortable canvassing it with a third party, including family.
With their legal expertise, an attorney will provide you with invaluable tips on where and whether to file the lawsuit, whether you need to file a response, whether to request for a jury, whether to take a plea bargain or settle, whether to appeal the case and just offer you legal advice on any other matter that may arise.
An Attorney Gives You Peace of Mind
When you are in legal trouble, there’s so much that could go wrong. As you ponder the scenarios that could play out, your nights will probably be spent dwelling on how the outcome could harm you. It’s possible for the stress and anxiety that accompanies the case to result in medical problems in the short-, medium, and long-term.
Hiring an attorney gives you that much-needed peace of mind. You will have confidence that there’s a professional by your side who’ll make sure you nothing falls through the cracks.
The Internet has been the single biggest force in the democratization of human knowledge. Nowadays, it seems the solution for every single problem can be found by going to Google Search and typing away your question. That is, however, unlikely to be a wise decision if you are facing a legal problem. Hiring an attorney would be the prudent thing to do.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.