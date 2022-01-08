Most people that are dedicated to their career want to stand out at work. Whether you are just starting a new job, moving into upper management, or positioning yourself as a future leader, you want to draw positive attention to your performance. We all know that doing a good job will help you at work. Showing integrity and maturity and being reliable will also help - but that’s not enough. If you’ve been wondering how to stand out at work, try a few of these tactics. 

Promote Your Success

People might notice hard work and dedication, but it won’t always take you as far as you’d like. Traditional career advice is to advocate for yourself, and one way to do that is by promoting your own success. One must do so in a way that is subtle but still gets noticed. Perhaps you led a project that came in under budget, or saved an important client relationship, or helped to install a key technology. Sharing this information makes you look good, as well as your manager and other team members. Send your manager an email outlining the success of your effort. Future leaders seek ways to highlight their teams, such as including a brief in the company newsletter. 

Furthermore, should you ever choose to leave your current organization, you’ll have a better shot at new roles if you can properly articulate your value. According to several executives, business leaders are looking first and foremost at results that will affect their bottom line. If you can share your value in a quantifiable way, you’re more likely to beat other candidates as well as get offered a higher salary - up to 20% more. 

Involvement Works

Business leaders don’t typically have the bandwidth or inclination to get “in the weeds”. However, people who make a real effort to be hands-on will get more attention, more respect, and closer to their career goals. For key projects, make an effort to join regular meetings, understand status updates and reporting, and take on to-dos. Your name will be at the forefront when the project succeeds. At the same time, you’ll have built trust with other staff and created more of a support system around you at work. 

Don’t Compete - Communicate and Cooperate

Competition is prevalent in the workforce and that can be a positive or a negative thing. In this Business article, experts share that 25% of people wilt under competition. Additionally, 25% of people are neutral with competition having no effect on them. That means that even when competition feels healthy, it is likely alienating some of your colleagues. 

A more productive approach is seeking out ways to communicate and cooperate with co-workers. Effective communication and collaboration amongst teams can foster increased productivity and better results. In fact, a McKinsey study reported that organizations with connected employees show productivity increases of 20-25%. How much positive attention will communicative leaders get? People who facilitate cooperation and collaboration rather than competition are going to be viewed as strong leaders. We suggest scheduling regular check-ins, utilizing project management software, and leveraging department-wide, dynamic digital signage for scrolling project to-dos and wins. 

Offer More than Expected

The most straightforward way to stand out at work is to simply go above and beyond. Many people are great at doing what their job description or resume entails - but people who get promoted do more than that. If you’re wondering where to start, try these steps: 

  • Put feedback into action. Following an annual review cycle or feedback from a certain project, make sure to take any constructive criticism to heart and implement the suggestions. 

  • Anticipate needs and act before you’re asked. This is not easy to do when you’re new to an organization, but over time you will begin to understand what your manager or other leaders tend to ask for. Be proactive and regularly ask what you can do to help with initiatives “above your paygrade”. Make a point of taking those actions early. 

  • Bring ideas to the table. Consistently think about how to solve problems - both within your company and those of your customers. Do not be shy about presenting solutions and contributing in meetings. 

Bonus: Create Company Culture

It’s a lot easier to stand out at work when you’re part of an organization that regularly recognizes employees. As they say, a rising tide raises all ships.  Modern workplaces cultivate a culture of recognition, internal communications, and transparency. 

These efforts can begin with the top and be applied at every level of your company. People want to feel like they work for a company doing important things. They enjoy seeing the achievements of the business as a whole and the individuals who work there. We recommend using digital signage to display dashboards, KPIs, employee spotlights, recent awards, and new client logos. There is no shortage of ways to display daily wins both large and small - and doing so will highlight many employees over time, providing ample chances to stand out at work!

