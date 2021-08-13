In Amazon's new MMO, New World, you're introduced to a vast new world to explore and lose yourself in. However, like any MMO, there's much gameplay to go over and mechanisms over how it works. Here, we'll go over what it's like to play New World and learn what to do, how to progress and take note of its unique features.
Starting Out – New World
When beginning your time in New World, you will notice there happens to be no class system when sorting out your character. You can however sort out the way your character looks. Changes can be done to hair, face, body, eyes as well as the option of tattoos and scars. When that's done, the ship you're sailing comes under attack and winds up wrecked on the beach of the island Aeternum. From here, you learn to utilize the combat system and build your level and start building your item inventory.
Amidst the many items you'll obtain, one stands as possibly the most important. Azoth is a strange, yet very sought after substance that has the power to corrupt, but also proves a mighty power for players and enemies alike.
As you gain a footing on the island you'll soon get to join or set up a Company. Limited to 100 players, they possess a chain of command and have the ability to declare war on each other (after completing a few prerequisites), which we'll get more into later. They also impose taxes on the territory they hold and use revenue in a variety of ways like paying for upgrades to the territory's fort and settlements. You can even take the money for yourself if you're the Governor, the Company's founder, though that might not make you too popular with the community.
New World also has a crafting system that's composed of seven skills. There's armoring, cooking, arcana, engineering, jewel crafting, weaponsmithing and furnishing. Through using resources, you can create a wide range of different items. From weapons to clothes to furnishing your own house (houses are obtainable at level 20), there's a ton of options available. Be wary though as more special items will need rarer materials that are found in much more hazardous parts of the island.
Combat and Enemies – New World
Although New World is somewhat based on history, specifically the 17th century, it does possess a fantasy element, which is reflected in the foes you face. Aetrernum features dangerous wildlife to fend off, but also enemies of the undead type. In the grander scheme, your main enemy is the Corrupted, a cult that seeks to destroy or enslave.
For fighting enemies, New World uses a system that's quite unlike a typical MMO's. Using Dark Souls for inspiration, you need to make actually contact to cause damage and there's no auto-targeting. Add that with dodge and block timers and you have a very complex and engaging battle system that requires some skilled aiming, though the developers are hoping it won't be too trying and appeal just to keen gamers.
Although you will level up normally as you would in an MMO, the lack of a class system will surprise many. Instead, weapons have skill trees to level up, known as Weapon Mastery and Attribute points can be spent on improving your character's stats, such as ability cooldowns and weapon damage.
PvP combat is opened up when you join a faction, which can only be done by making it to level 10. The game offers you the choice of flagging yourself to being open to PvP fighting. This helps protect players that aren't looking for conflict and stops high-level players from easily picking off lower-level ones.
Game Modes – New World
New World serves up several modes to enjoy the game, ones that will feel familiar to any seasoned MMO player. Some even offer a vast scale that will certainly be of interest if you're keen on giant, hectic skirmishes that have a lot of stakes.
Expeditions: New World's version of dungeons, a party of five players fight off enemies and, to break up the fighting a bit, solve puzzles. As a climax for each Expedition, the group faces one of New World's most fearsome and difficult bosses.
Invasion: This PvE activity will have you joining 50 players in putting up a big defence of your fort against waves of enemies. If you're still standing after half an hour, your team wins, but should you lose then the territory is downgraded.
War: This massive 50 vs 50 player battle is initiated when one territory declares war on another. The defending team's aim is to hold their fort and stop it from being captured, while the offending team tries breaking the gates and take it. Whoever wins will take control of the territory.
Outpost Rush: A PvPvE mode that you can tackle solo or with up to five friends. It's a 20 vs 20 battle that involves taking three outposts as well as a few other objectives. These outposts can be upgraded, so you can ensure your hold on them is strong. This involves resource gathering and thus takes up time, so it's a matter of finding a balance on how defensive or offensive you want to be. The first team to make it to 1000 points takes victory with 1 point awarded for every kill and another 1 point generated by outposts every 3 seconds.
New World Boosting Services
