Also known as “The Golden Arm”, Johnny Unitas is widely regarded as one of the most iconic figures within the NFL. He led a highly successful career and held many records at the time of his retirement. However, his achievements did not come without challenges.
Unitas worked hard for everything that he gained, and it is worth taking a look into his legacy in order to fully appreciate the NFL legend. If you are interested in betting on the next Unitas, it is worth checking out the latest NFL odds so that you can make accurate predictions.
College Football
Firstly, Unitas was actually refused a place on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football team as a young player. This was because of his skinny build, and coach Frank Leahy said he would get murdered on the field.
Despite this, Unitas became a Louisville Cardinal for four years while he was at college. He managed to find a way around the scholarship cuts and move towards academic achievements by taking on square dancing.
Unitas was an excellent linebacker or safety on defense, and quarterback on offense. During the 1953 season, he returned six kickoffs for 85 yards, and carried out 86% of the tackles. However, he began to face injuries which started to limit his performance on the field.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Many are unaware that Unitas was the Steelers’ ninth draft after graduating from the University of Louisville. He didn’t actually make the beginning of the season, unfortunately. This is because he was considered the odd man out of the four quarterbacks trying to fill three spots.
Instead, Unitas played punter, quarterback, and safety with the Bloomfield Rams during his free time. This was semi-professional and Unitas earned $6 per game, while working in construction at the time.
Baltimore Colts
Unitas borrowed gas money from friends to go to the Colts tryouts, and joined in 1956. Although his first few games weren’t hugely successful, Unitas was anything but a quitter. At the end of his rookie season, Unitas had a record 55.6% completion mark.
The quarterback went on to become one of the greatest Colts players that the NFL has seen. He led the team to an NFL Championship win in 1958 during the first overtime game in the NFL. This is frequently referred to as “The Greatest Game Ever Played”.
Although the Colts’ luck was running out in 1960, Unitas still managed to lead the league in touchdown passes for the fourth consecutive season. Unfortunately, his performance was limited in 1965 due to an injured knee, and this was the beginning of Unitas’ injuries.
Unitas suffered from tennis elbow, which eventually tore the muscles in his arm during the 1968 preseason. Unfortunately, he suffered from multiple injuries throughout his career, which severely limited his athletic performance at times.
San Diego Chargers
In 1973, Unitas was traded to the Chargers. However, this was relatively short-lived. This is because the first season as a starter failed to meet his expectations, and he wasn’t performing to the best of his abilities.
Unitas decided to retire during the 1974 preseason in order to avoid frustration caused by suffering with more injuries. Many have said that this was the right decision, because it allowed Unitas to avoid more severe injuries that could have significant long-term consequences.
Records
By the time he retired, Unitas had set many records within the NFL. He had completed 18 seasons, and was the first quarterback to throw for more than 40,000 yards. Unitas also had a 47-game consecutive touchdown streak, which was the record for 52 years, until it was broken in 2012 by Drew Brees.
Unitas has been honored in so many ways across the country, and it isn’t difficult to see why he is being so widely celebrated. Some of these include naming college campuses after him, statues, and even changing street names in his honor.
Not only that, but Unitas’ number has been retired by the University of Louisville football program. This is the first number that they have ever done this for, and the alum will always be known as number 16 during his college career.
He also has a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the American Football Association Semi Pro Hall of Fame, and the National Lithuanian American Hall of Fame.
Summary
Unitas remains a key figure within the origins of the NFL, who got everything he has by working hard and focusing on the sport. Having figured out where his skill set lies, Unitas tried out for the Colts last minute. Little did he know that this would lead to a highly successful NFL career.
Despite being denied from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Team as a young player, Unitas set a huge number of records during his career within the NFL. He may have suffered from a range of injuries, but this did not stop him.
Unitas is widely regarded as one of the greatest NFL players out there, and his legacy truly does live on. Many rookie players today have Unitas as their role models.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.