Every so often it’s clear that a team is poised to have a breakout season where none was expected. The 2021 NFL season is no exception. While some teams have already shown their quality, others have mostly flown under the radar. However, the season is still young and there is lots of time still left for underperforming teams to have a breakout season. Here are 5 teams that may surprise NFL fans before the season is over.
Arizona Cardinals
Coming off an 8-8 season last year with their quarterback, Kyler Murray, there was a lot to be hopeful about for this upcoming 2021 season that has already started 5-0. Murray is playing better than expected and will keep those who watch football lines busy. To help with their pass rush, the team acquired veteran defensive end JJ Watt from the Houston Texans. Even in a division that features Russell Wilson and now, Matthew Stafford, at quarterback, there is good reason to believe that the Cardinals can top that division.
New England Patriots
Bill Bellichick always finds a way to make some magic and has always prospered even without superior talent on his roster. Having made stars out of quarterbacks like Jacoby Brissett and Jimmy Garoppolo, who have failed to shine in other roles around the league, there is a belief that Bellichick has developed the reputation of a kingmaker and can capture lightning in a bottle once again with newly drafted Alabama QB Mac Jones. However, the going has been tough so far for Bellichick and the Patriots and this “suprise” won’t be a good one. Instead, don’t think it odd if the Patriots fail to make it to the playoffs in 2021.
Los Angeles Chargers
The 2020 season saw the L.A. Chargers finishing their season with a 7-9 record. While this may appear disappointing at surface level, it actually hinted at the team’s hidden potential, especially with the presence of reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, QB Justin Herbert, at the helm. Apart from this, the Chargers will benefit from better QB protection after snagging tackle Rashawn Slater with the 13th pick in the 2021 draft. Now that the team has begun its 2021 campaign with a 4-1 record, things are looking up for the Chargers. Apart from this, the team managed to lure former L.A. Rams defensive coordinator to take up the head coaching spot created when the team parted ways with former HC, Anthony Lynn. Don’t be surprised if the Chargers seize the division from the talented, but disorganized Kansas City Chiefs.
Carolina Panthers
In 2021, second year head coach Matt Rhule hopes to bounce back from a season plagued by both injury and inconsistency. Now with former New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold taking snaps, there is hope that the Carolina Panthers can have a better season. And with a 3-2 season so far, things are looking up for the team who recently got back their star RB Christian McCaffery. Help on the offensive end should come from the addition of wide receiver Terrrance Marshall Jr., while more defensive pressure would come from cornerback Jaycee Horn, both of whom were picked up in the 2021 NFL draft. Apart from that, the team beefed up their offensive line in an effort to give Darnold more protection.
Denver Broncos
With Teddy Bridgewater under center for the Denver Broncos, there is a lot to be hopeful for. Having been named the team’s starting quarterback from early on, it was clear that Bridgewater had impressed head coach Vic Fangio enough to keep QB Drew Lock at bay. Coupled with talented wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler, Bridgewater’s big arm and decent accuracy might just be enough to help keep the Broncos in the conversation despite the heavily contested nature of the AFC West. And with the Raiders undergoing its own turmoil after having to part ways with HC Jon Gruden and the Chiefs flailing, the opportunity for the Broncos to ascend is there for the taking.
NFL teams have so many moving parts, it’s often difficult to guess with any certainty which teams will have successful seasons and which will see their seasons fizzle out. However, more than just on paper, there is good reason to believe that there is a lot of hope for the preceding 5 teams.
