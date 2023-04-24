A credit check is essential in every loan application process. It provides credit bureaus and other organizations insights into someone’s financial history and helps lenders determine the credit risk associated with some borrowers.
In running a credit check, credit bureaus and lenders use credit scores to quantify borrowers’ credit behavior. Specifically, it’s calculated based on someone’s payment history (35%), debt (30%), length of credit history (15%), credit mix (10%), and new credit (10%).
If you have a good credit score, you have a higher chance of loan approval with great terms. But even if you have less-than-stellar credit or don’t even have a credit score, it’s still possible to take out loans. One way to do so is through no-credit-check loans. And they’re real!
What Are No-Credit-Check Loans?
The term “no-credit-check loan” is self-explanatory. It refers to a type of loan that doesn’t need a credit check, so applying for it doesn’t necessarily require a good credit score and solid credit history.
Instead of assessing your credit score and running a credit check, lenders will instead check the following:
Income
Employment status
Bank account
Collateral
Lenders will also have to check your bank account, but they won’t pull your credit reports for hard inquiries. They just have to review your bank history to assess your ability to make payments.
Most no-credit-check loans are unsecured. In other words, they don’t require collateral. While it’s good that lenders don’t need any assets to use as security against the loan, it often gets more difficult to qualify for them.
On a positive note, most lenders understand the situation of borrowers who opt for no-credit-check loans. They know that most of them either don’t have a good credit rating or don’t even have a credit score. That’s why they assess their bank history, income, or employment status instead.
Benefits of No-Credit-Check Loans
No-credit-check loans possess several benefits and conveniences, such as:
No Credit Score Needed
One of the obvious advantages of no-credit-check loans is they don’t need a credit score. It’s made and designed for people with poor credit, no credit history, and no credit score, allowing them to access quick cash without a credit check.
Available Anywhere
No-credit-check loans are often available from online financial platforms. However, no matter how urgently you need money, be wary of those online lenders that offer loans at extremely high-interest rates.
Always get and compare offers from different lenders and opt for reputable lenders. Several direct lenders, such as banks and credit unions, also offer no-credit-check loans. Like reputable lenders, they can process your no-credit-check loan application quickly.
Flexible Terms
No-credit-check loans are usually repaid in days or weeks. Although they have short repayment periods, they come with flexible payment terms. Borrowers often have the liberty to choose which repayment plan best suits their needs and financial situation.
For Any Loan Purpose
No-credit-check loans can be used to finance large purchases, pay bills, cover unexpected expenses, consolidate debt, or even start a business. You can also use it to build or improve credit, allowing you to access more competitive loan products and terms in the future.
Approved and Disburse Funds Fast
The approval for no-credit-check loans is easy and fast. Since they’re often processed online, you only have to apply over the Internet, either on your computer or phone, and provide the necessary documents that the lender needs, usually just your ID and checking account.
You can immediately receive a decision from the lender in just a few minutes. The best part is you can get the financial help you need promptly, as little as one business day, regardless of your credit score.
No-Credit-Check Loan Options
If you’re interested in these types of loans, here are some of the options to choose from:
Online Bad Credit Loans
Several online credit products don’t require credit history, such as CreditNinja no credit check loans. They’re often unsecured personal loans, meaning they can be used for almost any purpose without collateral. Also, they’re installment loans, usually with monthly payments.
Payday Loans
Another unsecured no-credit-check loan is a payday loan. They’re often short-term loans meant to provide enough funds to the borrower until their next salary, hence the name. They may be available online or only at storefront payday lenders, depending on the state law.
Credit Union Loans
If you belong to a credit union, you can avail of their various loans without any credit check. They typically offer secured or unsecured no-credit-check loans. If you’re in good standing, you may be able to qualify for their unsecured loans. Otherwise, you can only opt for secured loans and be required to hand in collateral.
If you need short-term cash but have no available asset to use as collateral, credit unions also offer payday alternative loans (PALs). They’re unsecured and often due on your next payday, like any payday loan. However, these are only available to their members.
Final Thoughts
It’s possible to borrow money without having your credit check or a credit score. Despite this, it’s still important to build and improve credit. Apart from credit products, credit scores are also used for employment, insurance, and even home rental or purchase.
