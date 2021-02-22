You might have to think twice before you decide to propose. You don't want to regret your decision. Just because you're in love doesn't mean it's time to get engaged. Getting married to someone is a decision of a lifetime. Unless you envision yourself being with her forever, you have to postpone your plans.
Since the start of this pandemic, more couples decided to be together in the same place. It tested the relationship, and many didn't survive. Even married couples who have been together for many years decided to part ways since they couldn't stand each other anymore. Therefore, after spending several months together, it's the right time to propose.
You’ve seen everything
Perhaps, it’s a blessing in disguise that couples had to quarantine together. It's unlike before where couples only saw each other after work or during the weekends. Even those who didn't plan to move in yet had no choice. It's better, safer, and more practical to be in the same place. After a few months, you have already seen the different facets of your partner. If you conclude that you want to have more of it, it's a good sign.
You’re not fighting
If being together made you fight more often, you’re not heading in the right direction. Perhaps, you don’t have the right partner yet. However, if your relationship only became better, it’s an excellent sign. There will be more tests to your relationship, but you will survive them. Even if you fight, you will find a way to resolve it.
You have a chance to plan your future
There are times when you start running out of things to do. You finished doing your work-related tasks, and all the household chores. There are more opportunities to discuss your future. If your partner starts to ask about getting married, it's a sign. If you feel the same way, you have to start thinking about getting engaged.
You’re practically married anyway
Many couples call off their wedding because they realize that they’re not perfect for each other. When they started living together, the relationship took a terrible turn. Since you’ve been together for a long time, and you’re already practically married, nothing should stop you. Your relationship already got tested since the pandemic started. If you decide to take it to the next level, it feels right.
Ask yourself if it’s the right time to get married. If the answer is yes, you should propose now. You can even start planning your wedding since you have more time to do it. You don’t want to do it soon since mass gatherings are still impossible. If you have more time to plan the details, the wedding will be perfect. For now, you have to start looking for the perfect engagement ring at an online jeweler in Frankfort, KY. Look for the ring that represents her best. It indicates how much you know her. It will be challenging, though, since you still want it to be a surprise.
