Coronavirus altered just about every industry, including healthcare. Nursing homes faced drastic shortages of certified nursing assistants to help elderly patients manage day-to-day activities.
The demand is only going to grow in the coming years, especially for in-home nursing aides. In the period between 2016-2026, the need is going to grow by 41%.
You have a great opportunity in front of you if you want to become a nursing assistant. Your first step toward that goal is to get a nursing assistant certificate.
Every state requires one, including Kentucky. Read on to learn more about the requirements to get a certified nursing assistant certification.
State Requirements
The requirements to get a certified nursing assistant are different in every state. Most ask you to go through a nursing assistant program, get practical experience, and pass an exam.
You then need to register with the state board of nursing and maintain your certificate by taking continuing education classes.
In Kentucky, you can take a state-approved training course in a few weeks. Florida’s requirements allow you to take a course in a short period of time, too.
Be sure to check the requirements in your state to make sure you take the right steps to obtain your certificate.
Find a State-Approved Course
You can’t just take any course to get a nursing assistant certificate. You need to take one that’s approved by the state.
There are plenty of state-approved courses to choose from, but you have to take a number of things into consideration.
The two most important things to look for are programs that prepare you to work in the industry and help you pass the exam.
You have to be prepared to take on the work of a nursing assistant right away. You can’t afford to be unprepared. That’s why you want to choose a program that does so much more than the bare minimum to get certified.
For example, the UMA nursing program offers practical experience, and the classwork to meet the requirements of the state.
What are other considerations when you look for a program? Check out the reviews of the school. If you can interview other students and alumni of the school, it’s even better.
You can get insights as to how the program is and how well it prepares you for your career as a nursing assistant.
Reach out to the career center of the program to learn about job placement for graduates. You should learn how long it takes for graduates to get a job and how much they make.
Get Your Nursing Assistant Certificate
Stepping into a new career as a nursing assistant is a very rewarding one. You can make a big difference for many families in your work.
To start your career, you need to get your nursing assistant certificate. That means you need to choose a solid nursing assistant program that prepares you for your work and to pass the exam.
Visit the Education section of this site to discover more education news in the area.
