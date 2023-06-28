Shopping spans both stores and websites, yet these exist separately. Customers fluidly browse on phones, visit stores, and order online. But retailers are slow to integrate into a seamless experience.

Omnichannel retailing aims to create a unified customer experience across channels. By integrating online and offline operations, retailers provide a cohesive shopping journey that spans browsing, ordering, pickup, and service. The future lies in omnichannel strategies recognizing customers don't distinguish "e-commerce" from "in-store."

