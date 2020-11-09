Onboarding new employees is a critical step for every organization. This is because of onboarding the first impression that your newly hired employees have of your team and organization. If you fail to offer a satisfactory experience to your new hires, the chances of them staying with your organization decreases.
Recruiting new talent in an organization can be an expensive affair. This is what makes it important for you to ensure that your new hires feel comfortable and get a remarkable insight into your organization.
Moreover, every organization wants its new hires to get trained quickly so that they can start performing on the job as soon as possible.
To help you with making onboarding of new employees easy and engaging, you can make use of a learning management software. This is a cloud-based platform that enables you to create and execute an impressive onboarding of your new employees, thanks to the countless features that it has to offer.
In this article, you can read about plenty of features offered by employee training tracking software, also that makes it the best tool for HRs to consider adopting.
Top features of an LMS that make onboarding of new employees easy
Personalized learning paths
Onboarding employees is a performance-based approach. This is why it is important that your employees define their goals, roles, and contributions to the organization well in advance.
A learning management system can help you create onboarding training that your employees can customize and personalize as per their needs and goals. This tool allows them to individualize their learning path and help them escape the need to suffer through the content that is far from relevant to them.
HRs should create a complete curriculum for their employees that will ensure that the employees are at least going through the common onboarding learnings before opting for training that aligns with their job role.
The first part of the curriculum could talk about the brand, organizational values, its history, policies, and other legal requirements that are important for them to know. The next part should cover the job-specific material that they could use.
Gamification
One of the major challenges that are faced by HRs is keeping their employees engaged and attentive during the onboarding training. The challenge only gets difficult when your training is boring and monotonous, and your employees do not have any incentives to be a part of the training.
This is where a learning management system makes your life easy. To make your training interesting, it is often suggested to invest in a gamification LMS. Gamification features of a learning management system allow you to employ a leaderboard or offer points and badges to your employees.
When your employees have the incentive to earn rewards and badges, it wakes up and nurtures their competitive traits. This helps you keep your employees engaged and complete their training.
Increases convenience for employees
Another feature of an LMS that makes it ideal for onboarding processes is the convenience that it offers to employees. The more comfortable your employees are, the more likely are they to enjoy their onboarding experience.
With an LMS, you can give your employees the freedom to access their training from wherever they are. Most of the learning management systems are equipped with mobile support and it gives them a chance to undertake their training from either their home or when they have free time at work.
With an LMS, your employees are free to choose their preferred place, their preferred time, as well as their preferred pace.
Conclusion
Onboarding new employees can often get overwhelming. The pressure of making it interesting and engaging enough for employees is a lot more than one can imagine. This is where a learning management system with several gamification features such as reward points and leaderboards can do wonders for an organization.
