Your employees are undoubtedly your business's most significant assets and are, in fact, the cogs that make your company's wheel turn. It's no wonder companies spend an average of just over $3,500 on hiring a single employee. That's a pretty steep price, considering you'll have to pay the said employee every month for their contribution.
Recruitment aside, onboarding new employees can be a daunting task for any business. Not only do you have to worry about getting the new employee up to speed on company policies and procedures, but you also have to make sure they feel welcome and integrated into the team. However, all this is necessary to ensure employees understand their roles and become productive members of staff.
If your onboarding plan for new employees needs some work, we're here to help. In today's post, we'll be highlighting a couple of employee onboarding best practices to streamline the process.
Establish Communication Before the Start Date
It's common for companies to go mum on their new hires after accepting the job offer. Understandably, most companies are too busy handling other aspects of running their business. However, going silent on your new hires will only work to your detriment.
It's crucial to reach out to your new hires before the actual start date. You can do this via phone call or email. However, we recommend inviting them to the premises and having HR give them a brief walkthrough.
That way, they won't be completely in the dark about their new job or the company they work for. Failure to communicate with the new hires before their start dates may send the wrong message.
Regardless of your method for reaching out, make sure you furnish the new hires with all the information they need to start work. With that out of the way, you can move to the next step.
Share All the Necessary Information They Need for Work
Mark the word "all" because sharing half-baked information won't do you any good. Ensure your new hires have all the information to hit the ground running. In fact, you should start disseminating this information before their first day at work.
Some vital information you should share with your new hires includes:
The company's history, vision, and values
Welcome note from the founder or CEO
Team introduction
The company's terminologies and lingo
The first day's schedule
Do your best not to inundate your new hires with information or it might be too much to handle. Consider a step-by-step spread out approach to avoid overwhelming them
Give Them a Killer First Day
The first day on the job can be pretty overwhelming for new employees. In most cases, they'll be thrown into the deep end without training. This is a recipe for disaster and will only serve to make the onboarding process more difficult.
A great way to start off your new hires on the right foot is to give them a killer first day. Plan their first day to get a feel for the company culture and what their job duties will entail.
In addition, make sure you introduce them to as many people as possible. They should at least meet their immediate team members and supervisor. It would also be beneficial to introduce them to other employees in different departments.
Here are a couple of tips to ensure your new hires have a memorable first day:
Provide them with a welcome package that has gifts and welcome messages
Set up their desks with everything they'll need for the job
Schedule lunch with them and pay for it
Inform the entire workforce about your new hires
These are just a few ways to make new hires feel at home on the first day. They will go a long way towards making the right impression on your employees.
Spread Out the Paperwork
Paperwork is one of the most complicated aspects of employee onboarding. That's because there's just too much paperwork to go around. We're talking about everything from I-9s to non-disclosure agreements, employee handbooks, etc.
Employers have the habit of dropping all the paperwork on new hires at once. This is the wrong approach because it only overwhelms them. Instead, consider spreading out the paperwork over a particular period.
The best way to do so is by using a state-of-the-art onboarding software solution. That way, you can disperse all the paperwork you need at the click of a button.
Some software solutions have unique features like https://workbright.com/verify-i9-remote/ that make verifying employees' I-9 information easier.
Clearly Lay Out Expectations Early Enough
You need to be clear about what you expect from your new hires from the get-go. Vagueness and lack of clarity will only compromise the performance and take you farther from your goals.
Talk to your new hires about their responsibilities and your expectations as their employer. However, be sure to set realistic goals. Remember, it takes quite some time for new hires to get the gist of things.
Set short-term and long-term goals for every employee and have their managers follow up on them. Again, you can use software to gauge your new hires' progress and keep track of their goals. In three months or so, do a performance review and give suggestions for improvements, if necessary.
Assign a Buddy/Mentor
Part of having a great onboarding experience is knowing the company culture. One way to do that is by assigning new hires a buddy or mentor.
A buddy or mentor is an employee who's been with the company for some time and knows their way around. They can help the new hire get acclimated to the work environment and company culture.
Buddies can also introduce new hires to other employees and help them get settled in more quickly. It's a great way to ensure that your new hires feel comfortable and supported from day one.
It's worth noting that the buddy shouldn't be a manager or a supervisor. You don't want the new hires to have management breathing down their necks. For the best results, assign a peer that works in the same department as the hire to be their buddy.
The buddy system always works; just ensure that you assign the right buddy to the new hire. Plus, consider making the system flexible enough for new hires to switch buddies at their convenience.
Involve the Entire Company
The onboarding process doesn't just end on the first day. It's a continuous journey that should involve the entire company.
You need to keep everyone in the loop about your new hires. It also helps your employees know how they fit in the company's bigger picture. You can send out announcements, hold meet-and-greets, and invite new hires to company events.
You should also introduce new hires to the company's social media channels and other communication platforms. That way, they can get well acquainted with the company's culture and values.
What's more, don't forget to keep new hires updated on the company's progress. Send them regular updates about new products, services, and achievements. Doing so will make them feel like they're part of the company's growth and development.
Introduce Them to Senior Staff Members
Introducing new hires to senior members will help them understand their place in the company's hierarchy.
Organize a one-on-one with the company's founder and let the founder address the new hires. The senior members should shed light on the company's culture and the expected work ethic and offer a few encouraging words.
Invite new hires to coffee with the CEO, CFO, or other high-ranking members of the company. It’s an excellent opportunity for new hires to get to know these members on a personal level and ask any questions they may have about the company. Try to make these sessions as informal as possible so that new hires feel comfortable.
Use Onboarding Software to Simplify the Process
Onboarding software can help you automate and streamline the onboarding process. It's great for handling different aspects of the onboarding process, including orientation and training programs. It can also help you keep track of your new hires' progress and ensure that they're meeting their goals.
There are tons of onboarding software solutions on the market, so be sure to do your research before choosing one. Consider your company's specific needs and find a program that fits those needs.
Most software vendors will have a team that will help you familiarize yourself with the software. However, most IT departments are perfectly capable of handling the onboarding software.
Onboarding software can help automate many different aspects of the onboarding process, making it simpler and more streamlined. Do your research to find the best solution for your company's needs.
Celebrate Milestones Like First Year Anniversaries
Make celebrating significant milestones your new hires achieve part of your company's culture. For starters, you can celebrate their first year anniversary to show them how much you appreciate their hard work.
There are lots of different ways to celebrate your new hires' milestones. You could throw a party, give them a bonus, or offer them extra vacation days. Whatever you do, make sure it's something that'll make them feel appreciated.
Plan and Monitor Probation Management
Create a probation management plan that involves regular check-ins with new hires. These check-ins will allow you to provide feedback and offer guidance. This will help you monitor your new hires' progress and ensure that they're meeting your expectations.
Do these check-ins every week for the first month. After the first month, you can have a check-in every two weeks for the next six months. After that, you can have one check-in per month.
The frequency of these check-ins will depend on the complexity and importance of the new hire's position. You'll want to check in more regularly if the new hire plays an internal part in the company's operations.
It’s worth noting that 86% of new employees will decide whether they want to stay with the company within their first six months. These check-ins will help you know whether the new hires are here to stay.
Create a Question Box
A question box is a nifty trick that smart companies use to get questions from their staff. It's crucial for new hires who are too shy to ask questions. It also ensures anonymity if some questions rub people the wrong way.
Place a question box somewhere convenient where new hires can deposit their questions inside. Look at all the questions and hold a session where you answer them. Doing so will help fill in many gaps new hires have about their job or the company.
Remember, you need a question box specifically for new hires. You don't want to jumble questions from different departments with questions from the new hires.
Consider Gamifying the Onboarding Process
A fun onboarding process can do wonders for employee retention. If you make onboarding feel like a game, your new hires will be more engaged and excited about the process.
There are lots of ways to gamify onboarding. You could create a scavenger hunt or a company-wide treasure hunt. You could also have different teams compete against each other to see who can onboard the most new hires in a certain period.
Whatever you do, make sure it's something that'll get your new hires excited about onboarding. Onboarding doesn't have to be a drag; try gamifying it to make the process more fun for everyone involved.
Get Feedback From Your New Hires
Employee onboarding is a continuous and ever-evolving process. You need to get feedback from your new hires to see what's working and what isn't. Use this feedback to fine-tune the onboarding process and make it even better.
There are lots of different ways to get feedback from your new hires. You could have a survey at the end of the onboarding process. You could also have regular check-ins where you ask for feedback.
Whatever you do, make sure you're constantly getting feedback from your new hires. This will help you improve the onboarding process and make it even more effective.
Onboarding New Employees Simplified
Now that you know some of the onboarding best practices, onboarding new employees should be a breeze. Implement all of the above tips for a streamlined and effective onboarding process. Don't forget to find the right onboarding software to complete the equation.
