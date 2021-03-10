Imagine you are in serious debt. Let’s say your small business went bankrupt, or you have used up all your savings in the past year, or you’ve been in an accident. Let’s assume that in all the circumstances stated above, you had one solution in mind: loan money.
Now, imagine if you wanted to purchase a brand new phone or pay your monthly rent, or buy the car of your dreams. Imagine if you don’t have the necessary amount of money to meet your wants and needs, and one of your options is to loan money from reliable lenders like Personal Money Store.
All the scenarios above have one thing in common, to borrow money. How will lenders be sure about you paying back the money you borrowed? And why will lenders let you borrow money in the first place? The answer is through your credit score. A good credit score will undoubtedly say a lot about your financial attitude, and improving it is necessary. But before anything else, let us first deepen our knowledge about credit scores.
What Is A Credit Score?
Also known as credit rating, a credit score is a numerical figure that reflects how well you pay the credit back. Banks or credit card companies usually look at your credit history when calculating your credit score. Your credit score will tell the lenders the level of risk in lending to you; this is also true the other way around.
Your credit score can also influence what offers or types of loans you can get. These loans may range from credit cards, mortgages, property rentals, cellphone contracts, car financing, monthly payments, and even property rentals. The better your score is - and knowing what is a good credit utilization ratio - the better your chances of getting what you want and need.
How Does Credit Scores Work?
Your credit score can have a significant impact on your financial health. It also shows lenders how creditworthy you are and will ultimately help them decide whether to lend you money or not. For example, if a person’s credit score is 600 or below, they are considered subprime borrowers, and a score of 700 or above is a good credit score already.
It is also essential to know that your credit score directly affects the lines of credit you involve yourself in. This means that your credit score will affect how much or how little you pay for the credit that you take out. Moreover, your score will also determine the initial deposit required for any credit you take. One example is obtaining a new smartphone.
How Do You Calculate Credit Score?
Your credit score usually ranges from 300 to 850. A metric developed by Fair Isaac Corporation or FICO is the usual metric used to identify the credit score range. Knowing what factors can impact your score can help you improve them. Below are the five main factors of your credit score:
Payment History. Your payment history shows how courteous you are in paying your obligations, and it accounts for 35% of your credit score. Your payment history will show how many times you miss out on your payments, how many days your payment was overdue, and recently missed payments. The more responsible you are for your obligations, the better score you’ll get.
Total Amount Owed. This factor makes up 30% of your credit score and considers credit utilization or the available credit percentage that you are currently using. If you have high balances and maxed out credit cards, it will undoubtedly lower your credit score.
Length of Credit History. The longer your credit history is, the less risky you will look to lenders. This is because there are more data to determine your payment history, and the longer you make on-time payments, the better your credit score will be. Also, the length of your credit history makes 15% of your credit score.
Types of Credit. This factor shows if you have a mix of credit and account for 10% of your credit score. It includes mortgages, car loans, home loans, or revolving credit such as credit cards.
New Credit. New credits also make up 10% of your credit score. As the term implies, it shows the number of new accounts you have, how many new accounts you’ve applied for, and the date of the most recently opened account.
How To Improve Your Credit Score?
Below are some of the ways to improve your credit score and influence lenders on their decision to let you borrow money.
Make sure to pay your bills on time! Six months of on-time payments is a requirement to see changes in your credit score.
Be sure that the information stated in your file is correct and up to date. Even a simple error on your address or mailing info will indeed affect your score.
Look for fraudulent activities on your credit report. If you see anything that doesn’t reflect your usual activities, then better report it to your credit reference.
Try to review your credit reports. This will help you determine what activities will benefit you or not to up your credit score.
If you have linked accounts, say with your spouse or family member, it is more likely that their credit score would also affect yours. Be sure to check on them.
You can always have the option to track your credit score through a credit monitoring service, and some are free. These services will help you monitor any credit report changes, such as a newly opened account.
How To Check Your Credit Scores?
You can check your credit score for free by logging in to your credit card issuer’s website, or you can use free credit monitoring services like Identity Force or Privacy Guard. It is ideal for checking your credit score every month to look for any unusual activity on your accounts and to help you improve your score.
Takeaway
Your credit score is a number that can either make or break your lifetime financial health. Trying to improve your credit score is an excellent attitude because it can help you in the long run. Don’t forget to spend your money wisely and prioritize what’s necessary.
