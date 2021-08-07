If you're looking to gain new skills and the job opportunities that come with them, your chance has arrived.
The City of Frankfort has partnered with lnterapt, a Kentucky-based technology and workforce development firm, to launch a free skills training program. Participants will learn in-demand software skills, and some graduates will be selected for a paid apprenticeship with major companies like consulting firm EY.
lnterapt CEO Ankur Gopal, a native Kentuckian, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® award winner, and Endeavor Entrepreneur offered, "My vision has always been to create 10,000 technology jobs in the Commonwealth, because I know people here have the aptitude to develop the skills that propel them into the future of work."
The program will last four weeks and will focus on software such as Power Bl, Tableau and Python, ultimately preparing students for jobs as data analysts. There's no cost to residents of Frankfort, thanks to funding from the city. Thanks to an additional gift from the Richard and Anna Marie Rosen Charitable Fund, several seats in the program are reserved for graduates of Frankfort High School. Participants will even receive a weekly $125°0 stipend.
The idea is to give Frankfort residents access to the technology economy without ever leaving home.
Mayor Layne Wilkerson remarked, "The Frankfort Skills Apprenticeship Program puts Frankfort on a pathto turn momentum into progress. These apprentices and the jobs they represent for Frankfort will help diversify our economy, one job at a time."
Applicants must be 18, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and pass a tech skills assessment. For more information, you can watch an online presentation here:
https://generalassembly.zoom.us/rec/share/WD8Lh-4vl lhe zes_lamt_tWObPEUnODnqFLJWgqXdlftOhldkDwr5wFFcBoty BC.61KU8B30NCISB_Sw
Passcode: 8MlMGu7&
lnterapt is accepting applications through August 13th at their website: https://interapt.com/advanced-analytics-accelerator/
Governor Andy Beshear encouraged his fellow Frankfort residents to apply, saying "Thank you to lnterapt, EY and the city of Frankfort for this incredible new opportunity. And thank you to the Kentuckians who are going to seize this opportunity and learn skills that will help us build a world-class workforce and a better Kentucky for all."
