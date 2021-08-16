We know that mobile devices are compact, portable, and convenient, but how does that affect IPTV/OTT apps? For starters, people are accustomed to watching what they want, when they want, and where they want, and there isn’t a device more suitable for that than mobile devices
Moreover, they’re affordable for most people, making them great for those who want to consume content on the go.
Although there was a time when IPTV/OTT apps were just a competitive edge in the video streaming business (no matter live streaming, IPTV or OTT platform), now they’re an expected function.
This article goes over why IPTV/OTT apps ( are good for video streaming businesses. Additionally, it elaborates on the must-have features of them, which app you should launch first, and how to create one.
What Is an IPTV/OTT App?
An OTT app or over-the-top application is an app that delivers video streaming content to your tablet, smartphone, or smart TV via the internet instead of traditional methods such as cable or satellite.
Meanwhile, IPTV stands for internet protocol television. Here, the internet service provider communicates the television programming through the internet protocol. It’s more complex than OTT but serves a similar function.
Why Are IPTV/OTT Apps Good for Video Streaming Businesses?
Entrepreneurs who add IPTV/OTT apps to their existing services found that they grew in size and revenue. There are two main reasons why that’s the case.
Reduces Churn Rate
First, these apps reduce your churn rate. The most common reason people cancel their video streaming service is that they don’t have time to watch the content. They find it hard to grab their laptops or desktop PCs at home and stream.
If that’s the case, you, as the service provider, need to help them find the time. Offering IPTV/OTT apps enable them to consume content whenever they want through their mobile device, whether they’re
Commuting to work
Waiting at the doctor’s office
Waiting for lunchtime to end
Traveling on an airplane
Increases Conversions
Apart from enhancing the user experience, you also make your service more attractive to subscribers looking for new IPTV/OTT apps. The convenience of watching their favorite content at a moment’s notice makes a significant difference for viewers. It’s no wonder multiple media companies created their apps or acquired others, for example:
Disney has three OTT apps, including Disney +, ESPN +, and Hulu
Apple created Apple TV
Discovery created Discovery Plus
The list is nearly endless nowadays. Even small and medium-sized businesses and content creators are trying to launch their apps each day.
It’s important to note that more than half of OTT app users have multiple subscriptions. They are willing to splurge a little bit if it allows them to consume content more comfortably.
Must-have Features of IPTV/OTT Apps
During IPTV or OTT application development, it’s essential to plan out which features you wish to add. Your video streaming solution should be able to adapt to the ever-changing needs of the user
Easy App Onboarding and Intuitive User Interface
It’s the most crucial feature to get right in IPTV or OTT app development. The user interface must be straightforward, and so should be the entire registration procedure, including profile creation and verification.
Search Feature
Most of the time, these services have an immeasurable amount of content available. During the IPTV/OTT app development, you should focus on creating a search feature. It would be helpful for customers to have the capacity to add the things they find to a list and keep track of it whenever they wish to stream it later.
Push Notifications
OTT apps often notify users when their membership is over or nearing its end or whenever the user cancels the subscription. It’s essential to include it in the IPTV/OTT app development to enhance the engagement rate.
Multilingual Content
If you’re ever aiming for a larger audience during IPTV/OTT app development, it’s imperative to provide content in various languages. In addition, it’s vital to include the feature of showing subtitles in videos. Subtitles and multilingual content significantly expand the app’s scope and further improve your app’s engagement rate.
Choosing Which IPTV/OTT App to Launch First
More than half the people who stream content use mobile devices and TV apps instead of web browsers. Mobile devices are portable and convenient, while TVs are a comfortable way to consume entertainment. These two are your main options when it comes to launching your app.
If you aim to cater to most users, it’s vital to launch mobile apps for Android and iOS phones and tablets. However, specific content makes developing apps for TVs the better first choice – for example, when you mostly deal with entertainment, at-home fitness, yoga, dance choreography, and kids’ content.
Suppose your video streaming business content is mainly entertainment-related or requires movement. In that case, you might want to focus on TV devices such as Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Android TV.
How to Create and Launch an IPTV/OTT App
With your content, audience, strategy, and goals set, all that’s left is to create the app. If you’re unable to develop OTT apps by yourself, you have two options:
Hire an App Developer
Hiring someone to develop your IPTV/OTT app is a straightforward option, albeit a costly one. The developer or agency can create a custom app that meets your specifications from scratch. It takes between three and six months, and the price can go as high as $20,000 per app, depending on the features you solicit. This cost still doesn’t factor in operating expenses.
Rent a White-Label IPTV/OTT App
Leasing is the most efficient and cost-effective way to create an IPTV/OTT app. When you rent the service from solution provider IPTV companies , you receive a white label OTT app that works for multiple devices. These can be customized to fit your branding, and most providers offer full support for the entirety of the lease.
Conclusion
We summarized plenty of helpful information for you. Still, the main takeaway from this is that IPTV/OTT apps are significantly beneficial for video streaming businesses.
If you don’t have one, there are several ways you can go about obtaining one. The main one is by leasing the app. One good option for doing so is Setplex. They offer flexible, future-proof solutions for IPTV/OTT apps that provide an excellent user experience across all platforms.
