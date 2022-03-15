It has been more than a decade since Bitcoin emerged in the market with a giant leap. The initial years were not very exciting, but gradually it took the world and the need for a ride. Among all the popular forms of cryptocurrency Exchange, Bitcoin remains the most popular one to date. A part of the cryptocurrency network, Bitcoin is a digital asset where you can trade effortlessly using computer network software. 

With Bitcoins, you can send or receive money effortlessly to anyone without the interference of the bank or the government. It works on a simple procedure that makes the transaction safe and secure. Moreover, you also get proof of your transaction, which proves its authenticity.

Ways of Storage

There are various ways to buy cryptocurrency,is a reliable online crypto trading platform where you can buy Bitcoins the hassle-free way. It offers you a safer transaction option away from the eyes of hackers. You can either store the coins in your Hardware wallet or use the software wallet according to your convenience. 

Read on further to have an overall better understanding of the different crypto storage/wallet types.

Hardware Storage/Wallets

You can also call hardware storage of cryptocurrencies cold storage since they do not require online servers. With the use of wallets, you can safely and securely store all your traded digital assets. Moreover, since you are not using online servers, your assets are safe and secure from hackers. 

You can only make a transaction once you connect your wallet online. The best part over here is there remains no third party involved as your hardware wallet remains offline when not in use. This way, you can remain calm and assured about the safety of your tradeddigital asset.

Benefits of Using Hardware Wallets

  • Offers Utmost Security

We all want to keep our wealth safe and secure. If you are using a centralized platform, you are prone to hackers. However, if you are into BlockChain, be confident that your money is in a high-security zone. In hardware wallets, there remains the function of PIN through which you can make perform transactions.

  • Ease of Convenience

If you are using hardware storage for storing your digital cash, it is safe and secure. Since it is portable, you can plug it in from anywhere and make your transactions whenever you require. Once you log in, you have to key in your PIN to gain access.

  • Supports Multiple Currencies

It is advantageous to store your digital cash in the hardware wallet, and it is because it supports coins and tokens of different types of cryptocurrencies. 

  • Saves YouTime

Some platforms help you to transact directly from one wallet to another, and it saves time as you do not need to deposit it first in the exchange wallet. It is one of the safest ways to transact as you will keep yourself away from hackers.

Software Storage/Wallets

Software storage of cryptocurrencies is one of the easiest storage methods, and it is a digital wallet where you can keep your digital online. However, if you want to make a transaction, you need to use your private key. 

Types of Software Storage

Below mentioned are the different types of software storage-

  • Desktop Wallets

With the help of a desktop wallet, you can safely keep your private key on the hard disk. To make the process safer, you can connect your computer to the internet and directly do the transactions. However, it would help if you kept them safe from others as the PIN is the key to your digital cash. It is convenient for business people who trade frequently.

  • Mobile Wallets

You can use your smartphone to store your private key. However, you need to download and install the software on your phone. It is convenient as it helps you to transact from anywhere. 

  • Online Wallets

You can access online wallets from any browser. However, you cannot store your private key locally with a third party in an online wallet. It is convenient for traders as it helps in a fast transaction.  

Conclusion

The entire decision is ultimately on how you want to store your digital cash. It can be hardware storage or software storage, and ultimately, it all would dependon how frequently you transact and which option is more viable.

