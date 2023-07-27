Important: Please review the following Writers Welcome Tutorial

  • Start with a brief introduction to data science and how it has become a crucial skill in today's job market. You can mention the growing demand for data analysts and how a part-time bootcamp can help students learn essential data science skills while balancing work and personal commitments.

  • Mention  the skills needed for a career in data science, such as programming, statistics, and data visualization.

  • Add an overview of the data science job market and the demand for data analysts in various industries. You can mention the average salary for data analysts and the potential for career growth. 

    • According to Glassdoor, the average base salary for a data analyst in the United States is $67,377 per year.

    • However, depending on experience, location, and industry, data analysts can earn much more. For example, data analysts working in the finance or technology industry can earn upwards of $100,000 per year.

    • The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that employment of computer and information research scientists, which includes data analysts, will grow 15% from 2019 to 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations.

  • Cite data on high industry demand: Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 28% growth in data science jobs by 2026, faster than average

  • Add a mention to several competitors that offer Data Science Bootcamps, like General Assembly, Flatiron School, DataQuest, DataCamp. Follow that with a mention on how 4Geeks stands out from the rest

    • Highlight 4Geeks' 180-day job guarantee: Shows their confidence in their part-time data science program and commitment to students' success.

    • Mention 4Geeks' results: Over 4000 students, 84% job placement, top 35 bootcamp (Course Report, Switchup)

    • Cover 4Geeks' part-time data science curriculum: Python, SQL, Looker, Streamlit, statistics to prepare for data analyst role

    • Emphasize lifetime career support: Helps students land a coding job after graduation or get answers for work questions

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription