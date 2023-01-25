PEMF (Pulsed electromagnetic field) Therapy is a drug-free, safe, and alternative treatment to reduce pain and inflammation. This non-invasive therapy promotes accelerated healing for damaged tissues and stimulates organs. It can be used to improve and supplement currently used medical treatments. The PEMF apparatus consists of a variety of devices, such as whole-body mats, spot-applying probes, and localized pad applicators.
PEMF can be compared as a recharger for the body's 100 trillion cells. Bryant A. Meyers, author of PEMF - The Fifth Element of Health said: PEMF works by "raising adenosine triphosphate [ATP] generation, increasing oxygenation, expanding circulation, encouraging hydration, facilitating detoxification," and achieving a better overall absorption of nutrients.
PEMF is in the spotlight! As an Alternate Method of Pain Management!
The CDC estimates that 20.4% of American adults suffer from chronic discomfort. According to the American Pain Society, the annual cost of chronic pain in 2016 reached $635 billion, surpassing the annual expenditures of diabetes, heart disease, and cancer combined. Healthcare costs for those who experienced discomfort were up to $8,000 greater than for those who did not. Not to mention, even after spending all that money, using painkillers can make the subject's situation worse.
Ibuprofen, acetaminophen, and other over-the-counter drugs have possible health concerns when taken for an extended period of time and are not a cure-all. Overuse of NSAIDs can foster the development of kidney and stomach ulcers. Chronic opioid use carries a substantial chance of addiction as well.
PEMF therapy is a non-drug, non-invasive method of treating pain. Clinical investigations demonstrate its mending advantages for the body as well because of its impact at the cellular level. This provides a complementary strategy that is both healthy and healing.
Method of Application
The degree of pain relief and healing will vary according to the disease and the individual's response to PEMF. Others prefer a modest long-time frame with each therapy, while some prefer a powerful short cycle of it. The results will depend on how your body reacts to it and how frequently you use it.
Use it on both of your replaced knees if you have one. Why? should support the other knee and let the injured knee recover in order to avoid overuse problems?
How PEMF Works?
It restores the mitochondria, which are the producers of energy inside the cells. These cells are subsequently made mobile, circulation is boosted by the stimulated cells, and inflammation is expelled. For the following 72 hours after use, this enables the body to restore itself.
PEMF uses healthy electromagnetic frequencies instead of using cell phone frequencies, to improve general health and fitness. On the cell wall of every cell in the body is a negative charge. This is roughly -60 mV for nerve cells; the net negative charge of other cells may differ. Calcium and sodium should ideally stay outside the cells, whereas potassium and magnesium should be retained inside the cells to maintain appropriate amounts of this negative charge. The electrical health of cells is among the most crucial of all the essential aspects, even though all of these factors are significant for cell health.
PEMF offers numerous health advantages and dramatically improves circulation. A 30-minute session of therapy can continue for up to several hours, and it might target one portion of the body or the entire body. The two exceptions, as previously mentioned, are during pregnancy and in people who have a pacemaker or other implanted electrical device.
PEMF is a drug-free option, anyone can own this healthy device in their home due to its safe nature and low risk, non-invasive therapy. As you know that our body has the ability to regenerate, regulate, and heal itself. In essence, PEMF therapy helps in providing the energy needed to perform this task.
