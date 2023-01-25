PEMF (Pulsed electromagnetic field) Therapy is a drug-free, safe, and alternative treatment to reduce pain and inflammation. This non-invasive therapy promotes accelerated healing for damaged tissues and stimulates organs. It can be used to improve and supplement currently used medical treatments. The PEMF apparatus consists of a variety of devices, such as whole-body mats, spot-applying probes, and localized pad applicators.

PEMF can be compared as a recharger for the body's 100 trillion cells. Bryant A. Meyers, author of PEMF - The Fifth Element of Health said: PEMF works by "raising adenosine triphosphate [ATP] generation, increasing oxygenation, expanding circulation, encouraging hydration, facilitating detoxification," and achieving a better overall absorption of nutrients.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription