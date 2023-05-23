It’s true that choosing a major is one of the most important decisions in life. Many students don’t want to make a mistake and take it way too seriously. While having a duty of choosing where to go in the future, you are also thinking of ‘How do I do my assignments online one after another without burning out?’. This leads to sleepless nights and time wasted on overthinking.
Anxiety can also come and knock on your door, leaving you with a choice paralysis for days and even months. Especially with so many options out there, you may feel stuck in a circle of hopping from one decision to another.
Still searching for a saving formula to untangle your confusion with picking a major? Take a look at the solutions below. Hopefully, they will help you make a confident choice that you won’t regret.
To pick the right major, you should know yourself well. Even though we spend every day of our lives with ourselves, sometimes it’s hard. Many talents remain hidden for a lifetime. That’s why it’s better to take time to talk with yourself in silence.
Also, use tools and techniques that will encourage your inner self to open up. A way to dive deep into your brain and understand what you are naturally inclined toward is to pass a test. Not just any test. Try out those that have been created by professionals and are proven to give accurate results.
Some of the personality tests that can help you pick a suitable major are:
Myer-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI): This is an amazing way to make things clear. According to this test, there are 16 personalities represented in fun characters. They have distinct natures and inclinations toward a certain career. Find out the strong and weak points of your character and aim for the winning direction. It also helps you understand whether you are more introverted or extroverted.
Clifton Strengths Assessment: After doing this one, you will have a clear image of your top five powers. Later, you’ll be able to use this info to your advantage in your professional life.
Holland Code Career Test: Pass this one, and you will find out what career type would be most interesting to you. They include artistic, conventional, realistic, enterprising, investigative, and social types.
Research Career Paths but Make It Fun
Take time to read and research the majors. You may hear this constantly from your parents and teachers. This usually sounds like a tedious duty, just like your academic assignments or home chores. But what if you tweak your thoughts about this task? Imagine this is something you would be excited to do in your free time. Research doesn’t always have to be boring and done from your desk.
Here are some fun ideas on how to do it:
Attend career fairs and professional parties.
Interview your friends and college mates about their career preferences.
Explore job boards and see the requirements and responsibilities associated with various jobs.
Imagine you are already an established professional. Create a visual board of what you would want to wear.
Watch career-related Pinterest boards and note what inspires you.
Browse LinkedIn professional communities and read online forums to see the reverse of the coin.
Try short-term internships during the summer.
Consider Your Values and Goals
The answer might already be there. Look at what your values are. For example, if you noticed that you always try to look good and take care of yourself, maybe you would consider becoming a fashion designer, cosmetologist, or nutritionist.
And on the other hand, if you have been doing sports and an active lifestyle is the priority for you, then an office job would probably bring your potential down.
Look for a career that is likely to make you happy in the first place. If you focus on monetary reward only, you can get short-term benefits but might end up burnt out later.
Conclusion
Picking a major and, thus, a future career might be frightening for many, but it doesn’t have to be this way for you. Most likely, you already have an inner knowing of your purpose. All you have to do is unlock your hidden talents and strengths. Use the three methods above to pick a perfect major stress-free.
