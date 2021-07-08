Whether your small business is just finding its footing, or you’re trying to revamp an existing small business, striving towards optimal professionalism is probably at the top of your to-do list. So, how do you impress your customer base and win over skeptics? Put your best foot forward and make a killer first impression. 

While the word “professionalism” often conjures images of professional business attire and steady handshakes, slipping on a suit and tie is but a piece of the professionalism puzzle. So, how do you make strides in making your Kentucky-Based business look more professional? You can utilize the following five methods and watch your client base triple in size. 

Secure a virtual business address

For remote business owners, it may be tempting to list your home address as the company address. However, resist acting on this urge as it could cost your professional image.  Instead, consider a virtual address from companies like iPostal1, which is generally a better fit if you work or travel remotely. Aside from convenience, virtual addresses minimize security risks and guarantee an uptick in privacy. Not to mention, a virtual address improves online searchability compared to a traditional P.O. box—given that Google prohibits business owners from listing a P.O. box from doubling as a physical address. 

For those remote business owners who’ve already opted for personal home addresses, moving house can throw a wrench in your business operations. How? These frequent address switches can throw customers for a loop and put your credibility into question. Not surprisingly, clients will feel more at ease sending payments to a consistent mailing address than a home address subject to change annually. 

Create an eye-catching website for your business

With many Kentucky unemployment rates falling and the long-awaited end of many state and county-level mask mandates, small business owners are more eager than ever to market their products and services and garner public support. 

One way of making waves in your industry is to create a website - or improve upon the one you already have. You can either utilize one of the many web builder tools or hire a web designer to save you time.

Regardless of whether or not you adopt a DIY approach, ensure the website is appealing, easy to navigate, and clearly promotes your business’s products and services. 

Don’t forget the curb appeal

Some businesses can be run remotely, while others depend on brick-and-mortar storefronts. In most cases, business owners must establish a physical headquarters and an online presence to gain traction in their industry. 

If you have physical locations for your business, make sure you pay particular attention to landscaping details. Even the finer details like planting fresh flowers or putting down new mulch can go a long way to impress new customers, even for the smallest brick and mortar locations. 

Maintain a social media presence

These days, it’s not enough to simply create a website when you’re marketing your business. Business owners need to be present in the places where you can catch the most eyes and generate the most buzz.

How can you strike while the iron is hot? Dedicate time to make your social media profiles look professional. That way, you can use these profiles to engage with your customers and your community.

Design and print business cards for your company

While many marketing strategies revolve around the digital world, there’s still much to be said about good old-fashioned business cards. 

Your unique logo is essential to your marketing strategy, and putting it on a tangible business card can go a long way towards making your business look more professional.

The Honest Truth

Regardless of what kind of Kentucky-based business you’re running, if you’re looking to scale up and find success, achieving a professional business image is a critical step in your journey. Remember, first impressions are lasting impressions, so be sure to harness the power of virtual addresses and attention-grabbing site design. 

