Whether your small business is just finding its footing, or you’re trying to revamp an existing small business, striving towards optimal professionalism is probably at the top of your to-do list. So, how do you impress your customer base and win over skeptics? Put your best foot forward and make a killer first impression.
While the word “professionalism” often conjures images of professional business attire and steady handshakes, slipping on a suit and tie is but a piece of the professionalism puzzle. So, how do you make strides in making your Kentucky-Based business look more professional? You can utilize the following five methods and watch your client base triple in size.
Secure a virtual business address
For remote business owners, it may be tempting to list your home address as the company address. However, resist acting on this urge as it could cost your professional image. Instead, consider a virtual address from companies like iPostal1, which is generally a better fit if you work or travel remotely. Aside from convenience, virtual addresses minimize security risks and guarantee an uptick in privacy. Not to mention, a virtual address improves online searchability compared to a traditional P.O. box—given that Google prohibits business owners from listing a P.O. box from doubling as a physical address.
For those remote business owners who’ve already opted for personal home addresses, moving house can throw a wrench in your business operations. How? These frequent address switches can throw customers for a loop and put your credibility into question. Not surprisingly, clients will feel more at ease sending payments to a consistent mailing address than a home address subject to change annually.
Create an eye-catching website for your business
With many Kentucky unemployment rates falling and the long-awaited end of many state and county-level mask mandates, small business owners are more eager than ever to market their products and services and garner public support.
One way of making waves in your industry is to create a website - or improve upon the one you already have. You can either utilize one of the many web builder tools or hire a web designer to save you time.
Regardless of whether or not you adopt a DIY approach, ensure the website is appealing, easy to navigate, and clearly promotes your business’s products and services.
Don’t forget the curb appeal
Some businesses can be run remotely, while others depend on brick-and-mortar storefronts. In most cases, business owners must establish a physical headquarters and an online presence to gain traction in their industry.
If you have physical locations for your business, make sure you pay particular attention to landscaping details. Even the finer details like planting fresh flowers or putting down new mulch can go a long way to impress new customers, even for the smallest brick and mortar locations.
Maintain a social media presence
These days, it’s not enough to simply create a website when you’re marketing your business. Business owners need to be present in the places where you can catch the most eyes and generate the most buzz.
How can you strike while the iron is hot? Dedicate time to make your social media profiles look professional. That way, you can use these profiles to engage with your customers and your community.
Design and print business cards for your company
While many marketing strategies revolve around the digital world, there’s still much to be said about good old-fashioned business cards.
Your unique logo is essential to your marketing strategy, and putting it on a tangible business card can go a long way towards making your business look more professional.
The Honest Truth
Regardless of what kind of Kentucky-based business you’re running, if you’re looking to scale up and find success, achieving a professional business image is a critical step in your journey. Remember, first impressions are lasting impressions, so be sure to harness the power of virtual addresses and attention-grabbing site design.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.