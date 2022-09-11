In the innovative world of cryptocurrency despite, you will come across a wide range of choices to select from. While going through the operations, did you come across the word “Stellar”? If yes, are you aware of what is it all about? If no, then below is a detailed description about the same.
What is Stellar? Is it Only a Currency?
Stellar is not only a currency, but also an open source payment network. Created by Jed McCaleb, it permits easy generation, transmission and trading with digital coins. Overall, the concept is all about establishing connection with financial systems globally.
Whether it is cash or a token, its transfer will take place by making generous usage of power of Stellar service. With the help of XML, exchange of these assets will take place across borders. Stellar has been successful in positioning itself among those exchanges that are totally decentralized. As a result, it can easily track the names of people that own the assets of Stellar.
Some of the primary features associated with Stellar include the following:
It is a highly popular distributed computer network where the transactions take place in the form of Stellar Lumens cryptocurrency.
Money and assets can be easily transmitted.
The Stellar Consensus Protocol permits the nodes for voting on transactions till they attain quorums.
An order book remains integrated inside Stellar that helps in easy tracking of the ownership of Stellar assets.
Developers are trying to make Stellar a well-known and reliable marketplace for assets.
Ways of using Stellar
Stellar has been recognized to comprise of a wide range of applications. It is possible to add the same in the portfolio and carry on with the regulation of the actual users associated with the assets. Top companies including IBM have utilized Stellar for building and launching cross-border system of payment.
Some of the highly remarkable ways of using Stellar include the following:
It can be easily used for the payment of transaction fee.
Stellar serves as a bridge for trading across international currencies.
XLM can be easily utilized for the purpose of trading and investment with coins.
After coming across some of the best ways of using Stellar, it is high time to peep in some remarkable pros and cons associated with Stellar.
What are Some Advantages and Limitations Associated with Stellar?
Stellar can be used easily for carrying out trade-related activities. Apart from this, there are several remarkable benefits that are in association with the same that include the following:
High volume for trading – First and foremost, it is high trading volume that makes Stellar highly recognized. With the increase in the volume in past few months, widespread interest exists into the innovative world of Stellar crypto.
Zero number of regulatory body exists – It is interesting to note that there hardly exists any type of regulatory body in case of Stellar. Despite having a tie with Ripple, it is free from any type of regulatory problem.
Reduced cost of transaction – This is one more remarkable benefit that is associated with Stellar. The reduced cost of transaction along with delay in timing has made Stellar highly popular. In an average, the fee for transaction in case of Stellar is only $0.000041.
Several partnerships associated – The rapid scalability of Stellar has resulted in coming up with several partnerships. Day by day, more and more number of financial institutions is adopting new methods to process transactions. As a result, it is expected that a high amount of liquidity will flow towards Stellar through partnerships.
If you have already gone through the above set of benefits of Stellar, then it time to go through some other considerable factors as well. Those limitations include the following:
Though Stellar is highly decentralized in comparison to Ripple, the cross-border payment networks are known for serving centralized financial institutions
When Stellar and Ripple are compared, Ripple serves to be a very strong competitor
The Stellar platform will provide access to the globally recognized economy with the help of simple, low-cost and quick forms of transactions. Ripple was designed to be used by average persons and Stellar for banks. Overall, both of them have been designed for providing users with an overall efficient experience. For more info, you can check out El Sitio Oficial.
