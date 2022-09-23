Introduction
Let us begin with statistical data. More than 17 million people in the USA use Cryptocurrency. The numbers keep rising, looking at the results they produced. Crypto trading has really transformed people from rags to riches.
But where does it relate to gaming?
The gaming industry, too, has opened up. Now the gaming industry uses Cryptocurrency to leverage payment options. So this makes a happy marriage between Cryptocurrency and gaming.
Well, do you trade in Cryptocurrency?
If you want to start trading in Cryptocurrency, you can use quantum ai. With this software, you can safely invest in Cryptocurrency.
Play To Earn Gaming
By playing to earn games, you can literally earn Cryptocurrency. But how would you do it?
Blockchain games allow an individual to collect NFT cards to compete against each other. The games revolve around some powerful entities called GODs.
Now, the players can use GODs to buy these cards. They can collect these cards by defeating the opponent in battles. The best thing about these games is that you can transact using Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies.
Some of the play-to-earn games include Alien Worlds, SandBox, Zedrun, and others.
Pros And Cons Of Play To Earn Money
Everything in this world has its pros and cons. There are some pros and cons to these play-to-earn games too. Let us discuss them to get a better idea of these games. So let's start the discussion here.
Pros
There are definitely some advantages when you discuss play-to-earn games.
1. Opportunity To Earn Real Money
Gone are the days when games were played mainly for fun and entertainment. With the inclusion of multi-player concepts, games turned out to be an environment of competition.
The more time you spend on these games, the more incentives you get. Thus it turns out to be a dream for a player who engages themselves and earns.
2. Developing Gaming Community
Another great benefit of these games is developing a gaming community. Now there are benefits of forming a gaming community. For example, in decentralized applications, infinity has 302000 active weekly users.
Now, what will happen if the community of gaming increases? If the community of P2E gaming increases, this will be good for the entire gaming industry in general.
Now games, through this model, can go on to increase the more involvement and hence create opportunities to win more money.
3. Greater Acceptance Of Blockchain Technology
Keep in mind that Blockchain technology is on the way to development. It is still in its nascent stage. However, presently it is used in some areas, and Cryptocurrency training is one of them.
Integration of Blockchain with gaming has worked to develop the industry. The gaming industry was valued at around $173.70 billion in the year 2021.
But experts believe that the gaming industry will surge upwards to around $314.40.This will open greater acceptance of Blockchain technology in the future.
Cons
Games are not all good. They have some negativity too. So let us try to discuss the negative side of the play to earn games.
1. More Income And Less Fun
When this gaming concept increases in its popularity, more players will seep into these games. As a result, money will be at stake.
This will completely bring unnecessary pressure on the gamers. The entire gaming experience will be focused on winning, and all the fun will disappear.
This will have repercussions on the concept itself. So let games be the source of entertainment.
2. High Price Of Entry
When the popularity of games increases with time, competition will increase too. If competition increases, it will gradually increase the price of entry.
Now with the price increase, people will start deviating from the games. This might bring in some negative developments for the industry itself.
What Else?
If players give their all towards the games, they might end up losing money.
Whatever they might be, these games will only grow with time. Therefore it can be said that there is a high possibility for these games to be developed.
