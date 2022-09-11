In this technological era, the craze of cryptocurrencies is inclining day by day. The general public is getting curious to learn about this way of making digital currency transactions. Cryptocurrencies are developed with the main motive of making transactions without using fiat currency or the currency issued by the government. You can also invest your surplus money in virtual currency to get a high rate of return. These digital currencies are highly secured with the help of cryptography. It is a fact that most virtual currencies are developed on the blockchain technology model or a ledger system. The fact that it is not issued by a higher authority is the main reason it will be able to shift from centralized money to decentralized digital currency. So, no government intervention is allowed in transactions related to cryptocurrencies. The concept of cryptocurrency is based decentralized structure, which is why the government cannot control it. This technology will lead to disturbing plenty of industries across the world. Virtual currencies will help you make fast transactions according to your need. There are over 2000 cryptocurrencies available in the market in which you can invest easily by using any supportive device or you may visit: https://ethereum-code.me/. In this article, we will discuss some popular cryptocurrencies, including ethereum.
Ethereum
Ethereum is known as the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of popularity. It had gained hefty popularity over a few years of its launching. Ethereum is a blockchain or decentralized network that people can use to develop numerous technologies like NFT games, decentralized applications, etc. So, it will help prevent any fraud, hacking (involvement of the third party), downtime of server and much more. The crypto token of ethereum is known by the name of ether. Ether plays an essential role in fueling the transaction and running the commands in the ethereum platform. The main motive for developing ethereum is to establish a network where people can efficiently conduct transactions without restrictions regarding nationality, faith, etc. They can freely access this network from any region all over the world. Ether in 2015 by Vitalik, and now it is the second most popular cryptocurrency present in the digital market. Ethereum successfully conducted the presale of ether, its native cryptocurrency, in 2014.
Litecoin
Litecoin was created by a man named Charley Lee, who was a graduate of MIT. He was a former engineer at Google. Litecoin was developed in 2011 and is shortly known as LTC. It is another currency after litecoin, which had gained popularity in a short period after getting launched. This virtual currency is based on an opened but secured payment network available at the global level. LTC is following the concept of proof of work. Litecoin can easily get decoded by the use of CPUs. In terms of technology, litecoin is nearly similar to bitcoin in many ways. LTC also has a faster blockchain system, just like bitcoin, which can support fast transactions. The market value per token of LTC is approximately 106 US dollars. Litecoin is one of the most popular currencies that is now generally accepted by some merchants worldwide.
Cardano
Cardano is the result of group efforts made by mathematicians, engineers, and people who are experts in cryptography. Currently, Cardano is following the concept of proof of stake. This virtual currency is developed by a person who is also the founder of ethereum, namely Charles Hoskinson. Still, when he created Cardano, he was no longer part of the ethereum founder's community. The development of Cardano is based on research, and it is known as the backbone of Cardano. The blockchain of Cardano is much more powerful in contrast to the blockchain used by ethereum, which is the most prominent reason for which Cardano is also known by the name of ethereum killer as experts say that Cardano is currently in its initial stage. Cardano will get fully developed in the coming period and start to cover a long way toward decentralized applications. The main motive of Cardano is primarily similar to ethereum; to create DeFi applications and smart contracts. So, it is another popular digital currency after ethereum.
The above-listed portion explains some of the top cryptocurrencies incurring ethereum, like litecoin and Cardano.
