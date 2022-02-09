Photo by Chris Montgomery on Unsplash

Online Does Not Mean Less Intensive

Online learning is as popular in the world today as never before. The number of students participating in online programs has jumped from 3.5 million to 5.8 million in 2021 alone. The trend is likely to continue in the foreseeable future. However, going online does not mean students can achieve the same academic goals with less dedication and intensity.

As a college student, you must have already taken notice of these developments. You are also likely to be taking quite a few classes online. One of the most common mistakes students make is that they assume online means less intensive and more free time. They will be proven wrong unless they already have.

If you are already participating in online learning programs, you need to be serious about getting organized to maximize the benefits of online learning without compromising the quality of your education. We offer 5 tips that will help you avoid common pitfalls and optimize your approach to continuous and effective online learning.

Organize your space

Since you will be spending a lot of time in front of your monitor, it is important to organize your space so as to create conditions conducive to an undisrupted learning process. There are no unimportant details in this regard. You need proper equipment, comfortable furniture, and a reliable internet connection.

It is extremely important to choose a well-lit space to minimize stress on your eyes. You would also want to air your room on a regular basis. Keep your working space clean and in good condition.

Manage time

Improve your time management skills to get the most out of your online classes. Try to stagger your sessions over a period of time to avoid cramming them into a week or a few days. Never assume online learning gives you more room for procrastination, so do respect your deadlines.

If you need additional help to write your essay, make sure you get it from a trusted source. One of the best services is grabmyessay legit, which provides top-rated essay and writing services.

Stay focused 

Staying focused is key. Make sure you do not multitask during your online classes. It is tempting to start scrolling on your phone while someone else is talking. This is a dangerous habit, which might prove your learning efforts fruitless. 

Get rid of all the distractions. Do not be tempted by TV programs, sitcoms, or computer games. Dedicate your learning time to learning and learning alone. It is also a bad idea to eat and work in the same space. 

Add breaks

Avoid scheduling or participating in back-to-back calls and sessions on a regular basis. Try to build in at least five-minute breaks to give yourself some breathing space. Continuous online learning can be taxing on your body, so make sure you keep energizing yourself to keep up with the learning process.

Do not be afraid to take longer breaks if you feel like you are burning out. Maintaining a healthy balance between rest and learning is important for your overall well-being as well as for your learning goals. 

Never go silent

Participate, ask, probe, and take notes. Listening is great, but effective learning takes more than that. Interaction is absolutely important for learning. It is crucial to engage proactively to test your assumptions, validate your conclusions, and identify knowledge gaps.

Make sure you prepare for each online session in advance. Join your class with questions you need to ask. Take advantage of each session to maximize the benefits of online learning.

In Conclusion

Students need to treat online learning with the same degree of rigor and commitment as their in-person classes. In fact, online learning might entail extra effort as you’d need to break the mold of an established routine. Switch to virtual learning means dealing with ensuing challenges and making the most of new opportunities. 

If you take steps to ensure a well-structured and well-organized approach to online learning, you will benefit from the opportunities, while tackling day-to-day issues effectively. Good preparation, commitment, and management will lead you to enjoy rather than dread your online learning sessions. 

Eric Wyatt has been a successful tutor, providing top-rated in-class and online instruction to hundreds of students. His tips about online learning have gained popularity in the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak when many universities had to switch to virtual classes. Thousands of students across the world have benefited from Eric’s insightful and fact-based advice. 

