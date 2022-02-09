Photo by Chris Montgomery on Unsplash
Online Does Not Mean Less Intensive
Online learning is as popular in the world today as never before. The number of students participating in online programs has jumped from 3.5 million to 5.8 million in 2021 alone. The trend is likely to continue in the foreseeable future. However, going online does not mean students can achieve the same academic goals with less dedication and intensity.
As a college student, you must have already taken notice of these developments. You are also likely to be taking quite a few classes online. One of the most common mistakes students make is that they assume online means less intensive and more free time. They will be proven wrong unless they already have.
If you are already participating in online learning programs, you need to be serious about getting organized to maximize the benefits of online learning without compromising the quality of your education. We offer 5 tips that will help you avoid common pitfalls and optimize your approach to continuous and effective online learning.
Organize your space
Since you will be spending a lot of time in front of your monitor, it is important to organize your space so as to create conditions conducive to an undisrupted learning process. There are no unimportant details in this regard. You need proper equipment, comfortable furniture, and a reliable internet connection.
It is extremely important to choose a well-lit space to minimize stress on your eyes. You would also want to air your room on a regular basis. Keep your working space clean and in good condition.
Manage time
Improve your time management skills to get the most out of your online classes. Try to stagger your sessions over a period of time to avoid cramming them into a week or a few days. Never assume online learning gives you more room for procrastination, so do respect your deadlines.
If you need additional help to write your essay, make sure you get it from a trusted source. One of the best services is grabmyessay legit, which provides top-rated essay and writing services.
Stay focused
Staying focused is key. Make sure you do not multitask during your online classes. It is tempting to start scrolling on your phone while someone else is talking. This is a dangerous habit, which might prove your learning efforts fruitless.
Get rid of all the distractions. Do not be tempted by TV programs, sitcoms, or computer games. Dedicate your learning time to learning and learning alone. It is also a bad idea to eat and work in the same space.
Add breaks
Avoid scheduling or participating in back-to-back calls and sessions on a regular basis. Try to build in at least five-minute breaks to give yourself some breathing space. Continuous online learning can be taxing on your body, so make sure you keep energizing yourself to keep up with the learning process.
Do not be afraid to take longer breaks if you feel like you are burning out. Maintaining a healthy balance between rest and learning is important for your overall well-being as well as for your learning goals.
Never go silent
Participate, ask, probe, and take notes. Listening is great, but effective learning takes more than that. Interaction is absolutely important for learning. It is crucial to engage proactively to test your assumptions, validate your conclusions, and identify knowledge gaps.
Make sure you prepare for each online session in advance. Join your class with questions you need to ask. Take advantage of each session to maximize the benefits of online learning.
In Conclusion
Students need to treat online learning with the same degree of rigor and commitment as their in-person classes. In fact, online learning might entail extra effort as you’d need to break the mold of an established routine. Switch to virtual learning means dealing with ensuing challenges and making the most of new opportunities.
If you take steps to ensure a well-structured and well-organized approach to online learning, you will benefit from the opportunities, while tackling day-to-day issues effectively. Good preparation, commitment, and management will lead you to enjoy rather than dread your online learning sessions.
*****
Eric Wyatt has been a successful tutor, providing top-rated in-class and online instruction to hundreds of students. His tips about online learning have gained popularity in the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak when many universities had to switch to virtual classes. Thousands of students across the world have benefited from Eric’s insightful and fact-based advice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.