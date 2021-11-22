Et billede, der indeholder tekst, gulv Automatisk genereret beskrivelse

Practically anyone with a bank account and a credit card has bought something online at one point or another. And even those who do not relish the online shopping experience have probably sent a package or letter in their lifetime. 

What is the worst thing that can happen when using the postal service? Sure, delays and packages being delivered to the wrong location is annoying by itself. But nothing beats spending money on a purchase or a package to a loved one - only for it to end up being stolen. 

With coronavirus cases still rising, it is realistic to expect that people will be purchasing things online and sending packages at an increased rate. This is great news for the delivery companies - but terrible news to those who are afraid of being affected by a thievery ploy, as the percentage of package theft is sure to rise along with an increasing amount of packages on people’s porches. 

A constant fear

People stealing other people’s belongings has always been a thing - and theft has become even more accessible with parcel deliveries luring people from private porches and doorsteps. It seems that this tendency is far away from dying down. 

Back in 2019, Forbes reported that 49% of Americans feared package theft - an astounding number, which has also resulted in large amounts of home cameras being installed at house entrances to try and capture the rascals in the act. 

There is something very invasive about people taking something that is yours; even if you have not received it yet. One of the reasons for this is the fact that the package stealing mostly takes place near or directly in front of the home entrance. 

In a way, this makes it feel as if people are crossing a threshold; overstepping the public boundary and instead entering your personal sphere. Thus, a thoughtless and self centered action becomes a personal attack - and leads to a constant 

Make sure you aren’t robbed twice

At the end of this article, we give you some tips on how to best secure your private property to make sure that package thievery is kept to a minimum. However, one thing you can do before the package is even sent, is make sure you aren’t robbed by the parcel companies, too.

Today, there are so many distribution companies out there, with different shipping fees and delivery dates. Parcel managers such as Coolparcel exist to ease the burden of finding the perfect delivery service for you by comparing shipping quotes for you so you don’t end up paying too much for your package. 

What can you do about it?

There are certainly reservations that can be made to try and stop thieves from stealing what is rightfully yours. Some delivery services can be instructed not to leave packages unattended at your door; instead taking them back to a drop-off station where you can pick it up.

Others are installing surveillance equipment to try and catch people in the act. And those who are fortunate enough to trust their neighbors can ask them to go pick up the package when it is delivered (in case they are home) and keep it safe until you get home. 

 

