When your broadband is slow and unreliable, it's easy to blame your provider, but there's a good chance you'll be wrong. Numerous factors affect broadband speeds, and most of them have something to do with software and hardware setups on your end. Thankfully, fixing most of these problems is easy if you can trace them to their source. Read on for a few tried-and-tested ways to increase broadband speeds and get value for your money.
Know your maximum speed.
Before creating an optimization strategy, it's good to know your broadband's maximum speed, so you know where to stop. This information will also help you determine if you need to change your Internet provider. If you haven't bought a router yet, take the time to understand your connection needs before settling on a product. Most of the time, the maximum speeds and general performance will dictate a router's price, so try to find something you can afford without compromising your standards. You can conduct your research manually or visit broadband review sites to save time. You can check usave.co.uk broadband packages, for example, or visit a similar site for side-by-side broadband comparisons.
Keep your wireless devices close to the router.
The distance between the gateway and your device is a massive factor when it comes to broadband speed. The closer you are to the router, the faster the Internet connection, so bear in mind the location of most of your devices when installing your Wi-Fi. Ideally, place your router in the middle of the room and away from large objects, as Wi-Fi signals travel in straight lines and can be obstructed easily. If your router is in a corner, far from your devices, or near household appliances, then perhaps relocating it might enhance your connection speeds, even if slightly.
Secure your Wi-Fi.
The obvious reason why people secure their Wi-Fi is to avoid being hacked, but a password does more than that. When your router isn't password-protected, anyone within range can connect their device, causing a potential slowdown in your broadband.
To set a Wi-Fi password, enter your router's IP address into your browser and open router settings. If you're required to log in, use the password provided with the device, or seek help from your provider. From the settings option, you can change the authentication credentials to whatever you need.
Switch to a 5 gigahertz network.
In case you didn't know, there are two types of wireless Internet: 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz. The former is slower but can serve a larger area, while the latter is faster, but its signals don't travel far. Having a 2.4 GHz for home or office use is unnecessary; a 5 GHz network can send signals all through your home or office at a faster pace.
Note that some routers come with only one network option, while others offer both. Also, your computer may not necessarily support both networks, so ensure to consider the options at your disposal with your broadband needs and computer in mind. That said, 5 GHz is the more recommendable network type if you're looking to get the most out of your broadband.
Change bandwidth settings.
System maintenance takes as much as a fifth of your bandwidth allocation, meaning you're only left with four-fifths for the Internet connection. The problem with this is that your computer doesn't know which tasks are more important and may allocate too much bandwidth to peripheral tasks. You can change this by tweaking your QoS or Quality of Service settings. This feature allows you to decide on the features and applications to receive more bandwidth and the ones to receive the least.
To create the priority rules, log in to your broadband provider's admin page and select the QoS tab. Next, select the Enable option and set the port to WAN. Enter your preferred uplink and download values and confirm the changes. Ensure your values don't exceed the broadband's capacity, as this will slow it down even more.
Use data compression.
A strong and reliable Internet connection should load web pages and websites within seconds. However, if you're having broadband issues, you can switch to a browser that supports data compression and make pages load within milliseconds. Data compression uses HTML scripts to make files lighter and easier to load, store, and send. It's an effective and highly efficient data-saving feature you can use to cancel out the impact of your slow broadband as you look for a better and longer-lasting solution.
Invest in a booster.
The notion that a wireless booster will speed up your broadband is false and misleading. The only thing it does is extend the signal for people with large homes or signal black spots. In words of one syllable, it can't improve your bandwidth, but it can help ensure signal consistency in your home, which can be seen as increasing broadband speed.
Disable extensions, add-ons, and plugins.
Add-ons and plugins increase the functionality of your browser and give you access to a bigger list of media content types. However, these miniature software packages have their flipside. The most obvious downside is that they jeopardize your security and privacy. They have also been shown to reduce connection speeds as they require bandwidth to run.
As irking as it can be, consider disabling plugins and add-ons you're not using when connecting to the Internet. Go to your browser's homepage, find "Tools," and select the “Manage Add-ons” option. On the drop-down menu, click "All Add-ons," select the icons you want to remove, and disable them. The features for disabling plugins and extensions can also be found on the Tools option.
Endnote
In a world where almost everything is done online, you can't afford to ignore your broadband speed. Hopefully, the above tips help you enhance the speed and performance of your home or office network. Consider talking to an expert for a more informed decision if you're new to Wi-Fi networks, and are looking to install one for the first time.
