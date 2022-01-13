Program .exe Not Opening When You Click on It on Windows 10? 7 Ways to Fix It

Windows 10 is, undoubtedly, one of the most-user friendly operating systems today. Even so, it has its fair of issues. Some users have reported that they are unable to open .exe files on their Windows 10 computers.
Whenever they click on the .exe file, they receive the error message Can’t open .exe file. The .exe (executable) file extension is a common file format that represents an executable program. The file is used to install and run all the programs on your Windows 10 machine.
If the file has stopped working, you can’t benefit from the associated program, service, or game, since it won't run. Usually, when you install an application on Windows, you can create a desktop icon that lets you quickly access the app. Some programs require that you double-click directly on the .exe file to execute them.
If you can’t open .exe files on Windows 10, this article is for you.
Why Is .exe File Not Opening in Windows 10?
First, let's try to get to the root cause of the problem. An EXE file is an executable program that automatically runs when you click on it. What if it the .exe file fails to load? What could be causing it?
Corrupt registry. The Windows registry is the central hub that houses all the configuration information of your operating system and every other program that runs in it. So, naturally, if the registry is corrupted, you may experience some problems trying to run a .exe file.
System issues. Corrupt system files could be to blame if program EXE won’t open on Windows 10. This could be caused by a myriad of reasons, such as incompatibility issues.
Third-Party Applications. Some third-party programs, when installed, change the default configuration of executable files, leading to the Can’t open .exe file error.
How to Resolve Program EXE Not Opening When You Click on It in Windows 10
While it's not easy to pinpoint the exact reason causing executable files to fail to launch on your machine, the problem is fixable. You can find solutions on how to fix .exe files can’t open in Windows 10.
1. Try Running the Program in Compatibility Mode
We mentioned incompatibility issues as one of the causes .exe files won’t open on your Windows 10 machine. If the program was designed to run on earlier versions of Windows, it may hardly work on the newest version.
Your best bet is to run it in compatibility mode. Here’s how:
Find the problematic program, right-click on it and select Properties.
On the popup screen, click on the Compatibility tab, check the Run this program in compatibility mode for: box, and choose an earlier version of Windows.
Save your changes by clicking Apply > OK.
You could try different Windows versions to check which one will work for you. If this solution fails, try the next one below.
2. Check for Malware
There are several ways malicious programs can get into your computer. The most common one being via apps and downloads. In most cases, downloading and installing “pirated” apps or apps from untrustworthy sources may compromise your system.
Once infected, the malware or virus may block your system from opening the .exe file when you click on it. Windows 10 comes with a built-in security tool, Windows Defender, which you can use to scan and remove infected files.
However, to perform a thorough scan, we recommend using a dedicated security tool like Auslogics Anti-Malware. The program is simple to install and has a user-friendly interface. It checks all the nooks and crannies in your entire system, quarantining any suspicious files. Later, you can sort them out and remove or restore them.
Once the scan is complete, and the anti-malware software successfully unearthed and eliminated the threats, reboot your system to check if the error has been resolved. If not, you might have to try some advanced solutions. But, don’t worry. We’ll guide you through them.
3. Modify Your Registry
The Windows registry values can sometimes change (due to unknown reasons), preventing the .exe files from opening when you click on them. You can resolve this by resetting the registry values to their default settings.
Here’s the step-by-step guide:
Launch Windows Registry Editor:
Press the Windows Key + R, type regedit in the Run dialog box, and hit the Enter key.
When Registry Editor opens, in the left pane, navigate to the following registry key:
HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\.exe
Click on the .exe folder and double-click on Default in the right pane.
The Value Data should read exefile. If it displays something else, change it back to exefile and click OK to keep the changes.
Next, on the left sidebar, navigate to HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\exefile, double-click on Default, and set the Value data to "%1" %*. Click OK to keep the changes.
Finally, still on the left-hand panel, navigate to HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\exefile\shell\open\command, right-click on Default in the right pane and check if the Value data is set to "%1" %*. If not, change it to "%1" %* and click on OK to keep the changes.
After you’ve finished implementing the registry modifications above, exit the Registry Editor and restart your machine. Once the PC reboots, try to run the EXE file again.
4. Revert the Program Files Folder to its Default Location
The Can’t open .exe file error is likely occurring because you changed the location of the Program Files folder. On a Windows PC, the Program Files and Program Files (x86) folders are the default installation folders for all third-party applications. Its default location is in the system drive, along with the Windows 10 installation files.
If you or someone else changed this location, it could explain why you can’t open an executable file when you click on it. You could try to restore it to the default location to see if this resolves the .exe file not opening issue.
Here are the guidelines:
Launch Windows Registry Editor:
Press the Windows Key on your keyboard, type regedit in the search box, and hit Enter.
Navigate to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion from the left sidebar.
On the right sidebar, you’ll see several entries. Select ProgramFilesDir to see if its Value data is set to C: Program Files. If not, change it to C: Program Files.
Next, double-click ProgramFilesDir (x86) and make sure its Value data is C: Program Files (x86).
After saving your changes, exit Registry Editor and reboot your PC.
5. Repair Broken EXE File Association Using Command Prompt
As previously mentioned, EXE files automatically run when you click on them. If you're getting an “Open with” dialog box instead, it means the .exe file association has been changed. As a result, the program associated with the .exe file will not open.
Luckily, you can fix a broken .exe file association via Command Prompt using these steps:
Launch Command Prompt with administrator rights:
Press the Windows + X keyboard shortcuts and select Command Prompt (Admin). If the option isn’t available, press the Windows + R keys on your keyboard, and type CMD in the Run dialog box. Press the Ctrl + Shift + Enter keys, at the same time, to run Command Prompt with elevated rights.
Choose Yes when prompted by the UAC to grant the administrative permission.
Input or paste the command assoc .exe=exefile next to the blinking cursor and hit the Enter key.
After the command executes successfully, try to open the .exe file again.
6. Fix Corrupt System Files Using DISM and SFC Tools
One of the top reasons you’re unable to open .exe files on your PC is system file corruption. Generally, it isn’t easy to pinpoint the exact cause. But, the good news is that Windows offers a simple solution to help fix corrupted system files.
The System File Checker (SFC) and Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) tools come built into your Windows operating system. The SFC tool checks system files and replaces the corrupted ones. The DISM tool, on the other hand, repairs system image corruption and the Windows Component Store.
We’ll start by running the DISM scan:
Launch an elevated Command Prompt as shown earlier, and execute the command:
Dism.exe /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth
The process may take a while, so wait patiently for it to complete and then restart your computer.
Check if the .exe file issue has been fixed. If not, run the SFC scan:
Open Command Prompt with administrative privileges and execute the command:
sfc /scannow
This process also takes some time but not as long as the DISM one. Once the scan is complete, restart your PC again and check if you're still getting the Can’t open .exe file error message when you click on it.
7. Try Opening the EXE File Using a New User Account
Some users managed to fix the problem by creating a new user account. You could try this to see if it works for you. Here’s how:
Access the Accounts setting in the Windows Settings app. Simply hit the Windows Key + I and select Accounts.
Click on the Family & other users tab and select Add some else to this PC, under Other users.
On the next page, choose I don’t have this person’s sign-in information and select Next.
Select the option that says Add a user without a Microsoft account and fill in the details you want to use for the new user account.
Once created, switch to the new user account and check if you can open the problematic .exe file without a problem. If so, consider moving all your personal files to the new account and keep using it.
Conclusion
Being unable to launch the .exe file on your computer can be frustrating since it means you can’t access the associated program. Fortunately, such errors are usually temporary. We hope one of the solutions above helps you to fix the issue.
