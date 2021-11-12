Being a translator has both its pros and cons. While many enjoy being able to work from home and dedicate themselves to the business, being a translator also means late work, strict deadlines, and clients who send back for revision that one piece of translation you thought was the hit of the project.
However, as the need for translation increases, so does the number of those who would like to tap into this gold mine. Being able to specialize in one area will speed you up, and you will be able to do more work in the same amount of time. Furthermore, being a specialist in the field, especially for a long time, can give you the luxury of determining the prices for yourself.
Today, speed is of paramount importance. Many translators decide to go and work for fast translation services. After all, this is the first stop that those in need of fast and high-quality translations take and is the most likely to create a good return on your time investment. Read on to find out more about the pros and cons of being a translator.
Pros of Being a Translator
Control Over the Schedule
Ability to Grow
Ability to Choose your Niche
Work from Home
Steady Job
Control Over the Schedule
Being a translator means having the ability to make your schedule. Do you want to have a day off on Monday? No problem. Stay late on Sunday? No problem at all. However, making your schedule also means that you have to make the most out of every day, or else you may find yourself with more work on your hands than you can finish.
Ability to Grow
The ability to grow and take on new projects is one of the best things you can do. The rule of thumb is to take projects in new niches only when you are sure you have enough time to account for any delays and challenging parts. After the ice is broken, you can keep working in that niche.
Ability To Choose Your Niche
Many translators choose their niche based on their interests. Others choose the niche based on the pay rate for that field. In general, engineering and medicine pay the best, academic translation follows, while creative texts, unfortunately, are not as valued as they should be.
Work From Home
Working from home is one of the biggest pros of being a translator. While some may say they need a work environment, colleagues, and bosses to press them to stay productive, most agree that working from home is the next best thing to CAT software.
Steady Job
If you work for an agency, the steady workload is all you need to know to organize your day. Staying within the same niche will have the same effect: you will translate more in less time. This either translates to the same hours and more money or the same money made in fewer hours.
Cons of Being a Translator
Say Bye-Bye to Creativity
No Steady Income for Freelance Translators
Short Deadlines
Big Responsibility
Say Bye-Bye to Creativity
Most translations are very technical and do not support creative expression. Only a handful of chosen translators get to translate classics such as Harry Potter and the Lord of the Rings. Still, the majority end up translating technical documents and user manuals. Make sure you’re fine with this.
No Steady Income for Freelance Translators
Just as freelancers in any other niche, freelance translators do not have a steady job. Clients come and go, and the need for translation is very seasonal. You may expect more translation during college application time, as well as during the holiday season and the academic year.
Short Deadlines
Deadlines are never as long as we would like them to be. In the beginning, you can expect shorter deadlines and shorter projects. After all, this is how any agency trains you to have a shorter response time. The deadlines do get longer but remember that you can always charge more for short deadlines.
Big Responsibility
A bulk of the translation that is done is legal and medical documents. Translating something as important can be a temporary boost to your ego, but bear in mind that responsibility is a big part of this job. Translating someone’s diagnosis or prescriptions wrong can do more harm than good, so make sure you responsibly approach the text and charge accordingly.
Photo by Leonardo Toshiro Okubo on Unsplash
Final Remarks
While many do decide to start doing translation, not many proceed. The burnout rate for translators is high, so only those who like translation persist and keep going. Years of work enable them to become sworn translators. In this case, you can choose your rates and workload with increasing translation rates.
Eric Wyatt
Eric Wyatt loves translation and languages. He caught up with language learning and etymology when he was a child, thanks to his interest in history and a lot of spare time during the summer break. He still loves Discovery and History channel and enjoys their reports on ancient civilizations as we try to decode their ways of life.
