The dietary supplement industry is for the most part unregulated, which means when you go shopping for supplements, you just have to trust that what is listed on the label is what you’re actually getting inside the bottle. Well, that may not always be the case!
Mislabeled, subpar and totally fake products are quite common in this industry. Even brands sold at some of the largest retail stores -- such as Walmart, Walgreens and GNC -- have been found to contain fake ingredients, according to news reports.
It’s very important to do a thorough research on the company you intend to buy your supplements from to make sure you are getting quality and authentic products. The so-called practitioner brands are considered among the finest in quality, and they are trusted by many consumers and doctors.
Pure Encapsulations and Other Practitioner Brands
One prominent example of practitioner/doctor-trusted supplement brands is Pure Encapsulations. This premium brand offers high-quality products that are comprehensively tested to make sure they are pure, safe and free from most allergens. Their products are also free from unnecessary fillers and additives, and they list all ingredients on the label so there’s nothing hidden and you know exactly what you’re buying.
A few other reputable practitioner brands are: Klaire Labs, Thorne, Douglas Laboratories, Integrative Therapeutics, Designs for Health, Premier Research Labs, Kirkman, as well as several others.
Where to Buy Pure Encapsulations Products?
One of the best places where you can find and order many practitioner brands is PureFormulas. They are among the few authorized online retailers of Pure Encapsulations and similar premium brands.
They currently have more than 500 items listed under Pure Encapsulations alone, which is a much larger selection than you’ll find at most other online stores that carry this brand. They offer free and fast shipping to the U.S., and they also deliver to a few other countries.
What Does Hypoallergenic Mean?
Most of Pure Encapsulations’ products are labeled “Hypoallergenic”, which means unlikely to cause an allergic reaction. They do test their products to make sure they are free from most allergens, such as gluten, eggs, tree nuts, and peanuts.
The majority of their products are also free from soy and dairy, unless listed on the label. However, they do not test for corn, so if you are allergic to corn, be advised that some PE products may contain traces of corn and it may not be listed on the label. You should always read the label, and when in doubt, you can ask for more information from either the manufacturer or the retailer you are buying from.
You can check out the following link to learn more about Pure Encapsulations, and also here.
Why Are Standardized Extracts Better?
You’ll notice that some herbal supplements contain standardized extracts with a listed percentage of one or more compounds. These standardized extracts are of higher quality and potency than non-standardized forms, because they are guaranteed to contain the listed percentage of the active compound(s).
On the other hand, regular non-standardized herbal ingredients contain an unknown amount of the main active compound(s), and it may significantly vary from one manufacturer to another and even from one batch to another. When you choose standardized extracts, you know exactly what you’re getting every time.
Are Pure Encapsulations Products Clean?
Yes, they actually mean what the name of the company suggests! Besides being free from common allergens, PE supplements do not contain artificial colors or flavors, GMOs, magnesium stearate, or any unnecessary fillers or binders.
Most of their supplements come in vegetarian capsules made from cellulose, which comes from softwood, including pesticide-free pine trees in North America.
But it should be noted that some formulas contain synthetic ingredients -- for example, synthetic forms of certain vitamins. These are widely used and safe for human consumption, but if you prefer to take all-natural, food-based vitamins, you can consider other brands like MegaFood or New Chapter. You’ll also find these two brands at PureFormulas.
Where Are PE Products Manufactured?
While Pure Encapsulations source their raw materials from suppliers in different countries, they manufacture all of their products in their NSF-GMP registered facility located in Sudbury, Massachusetts.
This company sets high standards for their testing and manufacturing processes, and they even allow customers to visit and take a look around their manufacturing facility.
Which PE Products Are Most Popular?
Some of the best-selling products from this brand include: NAC (N-Acetyl-L-Cysteine), magnesium glycinate, quercetin, ONE multivitamin, vitamin D3, zinc, and others.
Before you order any product though, make sure you read the full label and look into both the active and additional (other) ingredients. Some ingredients may be problematic to some users, so do your research or seek professional help. Don’t just depend on user reviews to make your purchasing decisions, because what works for others may not work for you.
You need to figure out the right ingredients and the right dosage of each to take. Ideally, the best way to do that is by talking to your doctor and asking for personalized recommendations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.