QNET is one of Asia’s leading e-commerce-based direct selling companies. It has scores of success stories from people who understand that it’s not a scam or pyramid scheme and have transformed their lives with its direct selling platform. Many attended the company’s convention in Penang Island, Malaysia, for five days in October 2022.
Experts predict that the global direct selling establishments market will grow from $449.79 billion in 2021 to $466.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate of 3.8%, according to a study released by The Business Research Company. Unfortunately, as a thriving leader in the industry, QNET often gets mislabeled as a moneymaking scam.
To combat misinformation, the company, which has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide, adopted a two-pronged approach to training and education. “We have established the QNET Pro initiative, which focuses on training and education for our network on building the business in a legal, professional, and ethical manner,” said CEO Malou Caluza. “We also have our network compliance department. This team is focused on investigating all complaints we receive from the field about violations to our policies and procedures and enforcing penalties on those who misuse the QNET name and harm our reputation.”
Inside the Highly Anticipated International Event
After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company’s distributors, called independent representatives, , gathered together again. As a result, more than 15,000 participants traveled from 30 countries to attend the V-Malaysia 2022 convention. It was held at the Setia SPICE Convention Centre in Penang from Oct. 7 to 11 and has the distinction of being the first major international event held in Malaysia since the country’s borders reopened after nearly 3 years.
The company stated, “The main stage was an inspirational space with back-to-back stories on what practical actions you could take to be the change and really make a difference. We heard real-life direct selling success stories from top QNET distributors who have been there and done that.”
During the exciting event, the direct selling company demonstrated its range of health, wellness, and lifestyle brands through new launches, training programs, and entertainment components, including an inspiring segment with guest speaker Sania Mirza, an international tennis star.
During her presentation, Mirza said, “When I first started my journey to become a professional tennis player, there were few people who believed in the path that I chose. It was practically unheard of for a young Indian woman to become a tennis player, let alone compete internationally. But I had a dream, and I promised myself that I would become the best the world had ever seen — even when there were naysayers or when I had to take a step back to recover from injuries. Throughout my journey, I learned that achieving your dreams takes a lot of hard work, sacrifice, discipline, and commitment. I hope sharing my story here will remind everyone that no matter how many challenges you face, always get back up again!”
In addition, QNET launched three new products at the V-Malaysia 2022 convention. It introduced the latest addition to the company’s Home and Living products: HomePure Viva. The Viva is a direct result of the company’s partnership with leading research laboratories in Europe and Japan. It’s manufactured in South Korea.
The customizable water filtration system includes 11 task-specific modes, including drinking, washing, cleaning, and preparing food. According to the company, what sets this filtration system apart is how it can create hydrogen-rich alkaline water, which is easily absorbed, offers effective hydrating to the body and skin, and is beneficial to the body’s gastrointestinal health.
It also launched the EDG3 Plus, an expansion of the LifeQode brand. It’s a sugar-free powdered supplement backed by science and packed with potent natural ingredients, including turmeric, vitamin D3, and glutathione, to boost immunity and lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels. The body’s cells contain glutathione, a substance made from three amino acids: cysteine, glutamic acid, and glycine.
The third product that the direct selling company debuted at the convention is ProSpark Enhanced. This fluoride-free toothpaste is part of the company’s customer-favorite line of personal care products. However, unlike traditional toothpaste, this one includes powerful ingredients such as Proimmune, a patented amino acid formulation that helps boost glutathione production, and astaxanthin, a powerful antioxidant present in microscopic algae.
"Now more than ever, personal health and well-being are top of mind for many. Our health, well-being, and nutrition portfolio has seen a huge upsurge in interest over the past three years due to this shift in customer mindsets,” stated Caluza. “Therefore, our goal moving forward is to create accessible, approachable, and holistic products that meet this increase in demand. We are proud to partner with world-class laboratories, researchers, and manufacturers to ensure our products are effective, beneficial, and made to the highest standards."
QNET Is Not a Scam. The Legitimate Company Plans for the Future
The direct selling company’s next annual convention will take place in March 2023 in Penang, and the company expects to attract an even bigger audience. In 2020 and 2021, the convention was held virtually as a three-day event. The online conventions reached nearly 500,000 participants in more than 50 countries.
“In 2021, the participation went up to 350,000 participants from more than 50 countries. We realized that we must continue with the virtual convention model even when it’s safe to hold physical events simply because so many of our people who were earlier limited by reasons such as visas or travel costs could now get access to our events and training from their home at a fraction of the cost,” said Caluza. “Our European business even won an award for the successful implementation of a digital support strategy for distributors.”
Despite what you may have heard, QNET is nothing like a scam or get-rich-quick scheme. “With passion and discipline, anything is possible,” said the CEO. “Once you have set your mind to a dream, pursue it with dedication and be consistent. The results will follow. These are unprecedented times we live in, [and] exploring direct selling is a viable and respectable profession. If you choose the right company, you will be sufficiently supported and guided through your journey to becoming successful.”
Caluza strives to continue the founders' vision of establishing a company that is not only focused on making a profit, but also on making a difference in the world. “We’ve been involved in giving back to the community in more than 50 countries for two decades, and our charitable initiatives have helped thousands of people, including children, women, and refugees. We’ve won several awards for our work,” Caluza said. “I can go on and on. We are very transparent as a company.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.