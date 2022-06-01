Image Source: shutterstock.com
Known as the “Bluegrass State,” Kentucky boasts a population of around 4.5 million residents, with approximately 27% of homes being rental properties. The entire renting process can be a cumbersome experience for tenants and landlords alike. This is typical because of the lack of legal knowledge surrounding residential leasing.
If you’re interested in becoming a landlord in Kentucky, then keep reading to learn more about landlord-tenant laws in this state!
Security Deposit Laws
The State of Kentucky doesn’t restrict the security deposit amount a landlord can collect. However, country-specific laws could have specific max security deposit rules. As a landlord, you must be compliant with the local ordinances in all counties where you plan to rent properties.
Is a security deposit receipt required?
Although this is not a law in the Bluegrass State, it’s good practice to give receipts to tenants for tracking purposes.
How much time does a landlord have to return the security deposit?
Assuming there’s no damage to the rental and no back-rent or other monies are owed when the tenant moves out, the tenant must notify the landlord of their address for the security deposit check. If the landlord doesn’t receive a response within 60-days, they can keep the check. If they do, the landlord has 30-days to return the security deposit.
When can a landlord withhold a security deposit?
Landlords can withhold security deposit for any damage to the rental, unpaid rent, and unpaid utility charges.
Are landlords required to pay interest on security deposits?
No, this is not a requirement.
Image Source: shutterstock.com
Rental Agreement Laws
Every rental must begin with a rental agreement. The State of Kentucky requires rental agreements for leases over 12 months. While leases are not required for tenancy under 12 months, it’s strongly recommended that landlords create a written lease regardless of the tenancy length. This protects you from a tenant moving out on a whim.
Any landlord can get a state-specific Kentucky lawyer's written lease agreement from EZlandlordforms.com. This will provide all the basic information necessary to create professional and comprehensive leases, specific to Kentucky.
What are the Kentucky lease provisions?
Rental agreements most commonly include the monthly rental cost, agreement length, subleasing acceptability, late charge process, and any other clause not restricted by state or local laws.
What is unacceptable in a rental agreement?
Rental agreements may not include clauses that allow an individual to confess judgment on a claim from the rental agreement or that waive the remedies or rights the tenant has until the Kentucky landlord-tenant statute. Also, a rental agreement may not state that a landlord can end the lease or impose a penalty when a tenant requests assistance from emergency responders. Furthermore, the lease cannot say the tenant agrees to pay the landlord’s lawyer fees or it agrees to limit the landlord’s liability under the law.
What rental agreement notices are required?
Counties that haven’t enacted the Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act require landlords to provide 30 days’ notice to the tenant when terminating the lease. Under the Act, monthly leases must be terminated with a 30-day written notice. With weekly leases, a seven-day written notice must be provided.
For all fixed-term leases, regardless of the length, landlords don’t have to provide any written notice. The landlord-tenant agreement ends on the date the lease starts, as identified in the rental agreement. If a monthly lease begins after the end of the fixed-term lease, then the tenant or landlord must only provide a 10-day written notice.
Rental Payment Laws
Rent is payable at the beginning of every month unless outlined in the rental agreement. When rent is paid, landlords are not required to provide rent payments, but it’s a good practice for additional tracking purposes.
Late Fees
No legal precedent exists for late fees or grace periods. The landlord can charge late fees the day after rent is tardy. However, it’s good practice to give tenants a few days buffer until the 5th of each month to pay rent.
Landlord Duties
As the landlord, you’re required to uphold basic maintenance obligations such as compliance with all housing and building codes that impact safety and health. Also, you must make all repairs and take all proper actions to ensure the rental is in a habitable condition. Ventilation, heating, sanitary, plumbing, and electrical facilities are required to be supplied. Finally, reasonable amounts of hot water and running water must be available, as well as reasonable heat amounts between October 1st and May 1st.
How much time does the landlord have to make repairs?
Tenants must give the landlord 14 days of notice to make the repairs. If the landlord doesn’t comply with the repairs within that period, the tenant can proceed with repairs and get reimbursed by the landlord.
Entry Laws
The landlord can enter the unit only to inspect the rental, present the unit to potential tenants or buyers, make agreed-upon repairs, or supply said repairs.
How much notice must a landlord provide before entering?
A landlord must provide the tenant with a 48-hour notice of entry into the unit.
When can a landlord enter without notice?
When an emergency arises, a landlord can enter the unit without notice.
Eviction Laws
Landlords are permitted to evict tenants for noncompliance with the lease, damage to the property, or failure to pay rent.
What is the required eviction notice time?
If a tenant fails to pay rent, the landlord must provide a nonpayment notice seven days before eviction. If the tenant still fails to pay rent within those seven days, the landlord can proceed with the eviction process.
If the tenant breaches the lease with the landlord seeking to evict them, the landlord must present the eviction notice 14 days before if the damage breach isn’t mended. If this doesn’t occur within 14 days, then the landlord can proceed with the eviction process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.