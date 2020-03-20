America is home to over a million lawyers, making it an incredibly popular profession in the country. While lawyers do a wide range of things from defending those with unfortunate drug charges to prosecuting criminals, they can also be incredibly useful for businesses. This goes for both small and large businesses.
Navigating all of the legal ins and outs of running a business is not easy, but hiring a lawyer can help simplify things. They can stop you from worrying about the legal aspect of your business, and help you focus on what makes your business successful.
Without any further ado, let’s look at a couple of the many reasons you should consider hiring a lawyer for your business.
Assist in Drafting Contracts
A big part of nearly every business is creating contracts. There are contracts with your employees, with manufacturers, and potentially even with customers. The wording and content of these contracts are incredibly important to get right. If you miss even a few small (yet important things), it could have widespread negative consequences.
Because of this, it is a good idea to hire a lawyer to look over every contract before it is sent out or signed. They will help deal with any issues of legality and ensure the verbiage used is correct. Once a contract has been reviewed and been given the okay from a lawyer, you can remain confident that it is legally sound.
Protect Your Company From Lawsuits and Minimize Damages
Of course, one of the biggest reasons to hire a lawyer is that they can help protect your company from lawsuits. Hiring a lawyer will allow them to be proactive in their approach and make sure all of your legal issues and concerns are in order. This will reduce the likelihood of you being sued in many cases.
If possible, you want to hire a lawyer before you need one. If you hire and bring on a lawyer once you have already been faced with legal action, your results won’t be as good. Sure, they will be able to help you mitigate the potential damage you might be facing, but won’t be able to stop the lawsuit as a whole from happening. As a result, hiring them before you need them as a preventative measure is often the right move.
Making Sure Your Company is Compliant
Depending on your industry, there are likely a number of regulations in place that you need to abide by. If you are found to not be complying with these regulations, you could lose your license to operate or potentially face some large fines or penalties. These regulations can be related to privacy, data security, the environmental impact of your company, and numerous other aspects.
Having a lawyer can ensure you not only know the laws and regulations in your area but that you can remain compliant. They can ensure all of the correct measures are in place and will keep up with any changes in regulation.
Help Protect Intellectual Property
Many companies rely on intellectual property to stay ahead of their competition and satisfy customers. Any time you create a new process, build a new product or offer a new service, you need to protect it from being exactly copied by other companies.
In order to protect this IP, patents often need to be filed. Unfortunately, filing patents and doing the due diligence ahead of time can be time-consuming and most business owners don’t have the time, skillset or energy to do it. An attorney with some knowledge in patent law, however, should be able to get your patent approved, and approved quickly.
These patents will also expire after a predetermined amount of time. So, if you want to keep your competitive edge, hiring a lawyer can ensure they can be renewed before your competition can try anything sneaky.
Changing the Structure of Your Business
Change in business is seemingly constant. You could be a brand new company looking to find the right structure, or an existing company looking to undergo a restructuring. Either way, there are a lot of legalities that need to be considered. This can include the potential for incorporation, set-up fees, employee-related concerns, liabilities and licensing.
Instead of trying to handle all of this yourself, hiring a lawyer can help the restructuring go much more smoothly. Also, if you try to do it all yourself and get it wrong, you could be fined or penalized a hefty amount. Before you try to undergo a corporate restructuring on your own, be sure to do some research on the qualified lawyers in your area who could help.
In conclusion, the information in this article has shown you the importance of hiring a lawyer for your business. Doing so can both protect you and also help to optimize how your business operates going forward.
