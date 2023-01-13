Whether you live in NYC or are simply visiting, it can be a stressful place to navigate. It is widely known as the city that never sleeps with its constant traffic, lights, events, and more. You can easily grab a bite to eat at 3am or enjoy a late night comedy show. No matter the time of day, the hustle and bustle does not stop. This can easily lead to frustration by residents and visitors alike. Check out these tips below to lower your cortisol levels while enjoying yourself in the city.
Reduce caffeine intake
It’s no secret that many people enjoy a morning cup of coffee or other forms of caffeine to wake up. And many then continue to drink caffeine throughout the day. Even though coffee and other drinks with caffeine are widely used for energy - just as with everything that is consumed -- it should be taken in moderation. Reducing caffeine can help reduce stress. This is because caffeinated beverages act as a stimulant and can increase blood pressure and heart rate, heightening your stress levels. So, while you may find yourself floating towards the lovely roasted-coffee aroma coming from a charming coffee shop on a corner, feel free to check it out, but opt for the decaf instead if you’ve already had your share of caffeine.
Exercise
Exercise is a natural way to reduce your stress levels. Even something as simple as walking for 30 minutes a day will help lower your blood pressure and release the endorphins needed to boost your mood. Those who exercise regularly report improved moods and less stress, the perfect solution for those living in or visiting a busy city such as NYC.
Get some sleep
Have you ever noticed yourself becoming irritable or frustrated on those days you don’t get your eight hours? Getting enough shut eye is directly linked to how you will feel throughout the day. Your body needs that time to recharge at night for you to properly digest the day and prepare for the upcoming one. Engage in some self-care and low stress activities such as reading or listening to relaxing music and allow yourself to catch some much needed ZZZ’s.
Limit screen time
Blue light can cause strain on your eyes and encourage overstimulation. Try turning off your cell phone for a while to simply absorb your surroundings. Taking a break from screens and social media is a great way to focus on the here and now as opposed to soaking in too much blue light which can increase stress.
Eat for energy
It seems like everywhere you turn in the city there is a pizza shop. Not only are they convenient places to stop for lunch, but delicious too. It is all too easy to fall into this pitfall and begin eating unhealthy food. Make sure to eat plenty of leafy greens and high protein foods when possible, to keep your energy levels up.
Get away
If you live in NYC, you may love the instant gratification of getting dinner or going to the gym by only walking around the corner. Regardless of how dedicated you are to city life, everyone could use an escape now and again. Book an Airbnb or hotel room away from the chaos of the city and allow yourself to enjoy the quiet.
If you are visiting NYC, you most likely aren’t used to the constant buzz of people, cars, and advertisements. This can take a toll on visitors. When you get home, draw yourself a bath, focus on breathing in a relaxed mode, and sink into bed. Allow yourself to unwind and release the pent-up stress that can come with the business of the city.
Meditate
What comes to mind when you hear the word meditation might be someone dressed in yoga clothes on a mat with eyes closed and in a specific position. The truth is- you can meditate anywhere! You don’t need to get on the floor or wear special clothes, you simply need to focus within yourself.
You can be at work, at a restaurant, or in a car. Meditating can help alleviate feelings of stress and anxiety. Simply close your eyes and begin focusing on your breathing. Take a few deep breaths in, and slowly release them. If you need a little help relaxing during your meditation, there are apps and playlists that can be used to guide you.
Limit alcohol consumption
Having a few drinks is something that many people enjoy doing to unwind and relax. While this can be comforting in the moment, it can cause long lasting effects. Along with the quick boost in serotonin while drinking, it is easy to experience the morning blues the next morning after your serotonin levels have dropped back off. Try to reduce your consumption to avoid unnecessary mood swings caused by alcoholic beverages.
Hire a private chauffeur
You may live in the city, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you know every nook and cranny that NYC has to offer. Hiring a private chauffeur not only assures that you get to all of your destinations on time and that you arrive safely; but it also allows you to experience new areas without the stress of navigating unfamiliar zones. Professional chauffeurs are trained and knowledgeable on everything that is NYC. It’s also easy to work with one chauffeur that will stick with you throughout the entire day, be it going around the city to shop or for work.
Chauffeur service NYC is the perfect solution for you to travel reliably. Instead of calling multiple rideshares throughout the day and waiting for them to arrive, you’ll have someone to bring you wherever you’d like, whenever you’d like.
It’s easy to find yourself becoming overwhelmed in the Big Apple. It is a destination location that many are itching to visit, but can easily become frustrating for those who are not used to the constant twists and turns of unrecognized streets. Even those who are long term residents of the city can benefit from someone chauffeuring them around to get where they need to go. If you begin to feel panicky from the bright lights and loud noises, review these tips to reduce your stress.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.