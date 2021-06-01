The echoing question as far as love is concerned remains to be, "Is he the one?" or "Is she the one"? It is understood as a difficult question to answer no matter the era. Today, most people are still in search of answers. Some got theirs when they got over the bridge that is love.
If you are one of those who are in search of the signs and answers to finding "the one," then you are on the right track. It is evident that some of the encounters you have sometimes lead you into confusion about their gestures. Hence, an internet blog or several articles like this won't take much of your time to help you determine who's who or if your partner is genuinely in love with you.
Moreover, the beliefs you have about the idea of love and "the one" might not be enough for you to affirm if you are walking the right path. Thus, for you to understand and reassure yourself, here are some of the signs that might mirror your beliefs regarding your one true love.
Changing For the Better
What amazes people who are in relationships is when their partner drastically changes for the better. There will always be behaviors and actions that you think inappropriate about your partner. Often you quarrel because of these things. However, when apologies are offered, and forgiveness is given, change is expected.
The beauty of noticing these positive changes will make you rethink your perception of your partner entirely. Strong relationships experienced a bunch of changes. Hence, one can say that "the one" will reveal himself or herself during the hardest of times. Blessed are those who endured and found their beloved changing for the better.
The Feeling of Home
The comfort of your home is one of the best feelings in the world. It is where you can be yourself. It is your safe space. It is where people accept you and love you. Being home is a feeling where you see your family smiling back at you when you arrive. "The one" who emits these kinds of vibes is undoubtedly exceptional.
Hence, a partner that makes you feel like you are home is a sign that you have found "the one." You would feel wanted, and every waking morning is but a blissful moment. Do not let someone like this slip. Cherish this kind of person.
Pursues You
Whoever pursues you gives off an intent that you are wanted. It only means that the person is into you. However, these gestures are often observed during the dating stage and gradually fade over time. If you have someone who constantly pursues you, consider it a sign that he or she is really into you.
Do not be content with being the only one who initiates dates and getaways. It must be of mutual interest. You have to be able to see that the person is equally interested as you are. "The one" will let you feel you are wanted no matter how long you have been dating.
Unforced Connection
Have you ever felt an invisible force that pulls you towards a certain someone from the get-go? It will seem like an intuitive feeling where you do not need to force a conversation with someone. If yes, then you might be closer to "the one" than you think.
If you are dating someone with whom you feel connected, as natural as if you are family or as if you have known each other, some people would say that you finally found your soulmate. Look for this kind of sign.
Decisiveness
Someone who knows what exactly he or she wants has the quality of being decisive. These kinds of people are direct and would not give you mixed signals. If he or she wants you, it will show verbally or in motion. They are usually the most genuine and honest. If you have been with one, consider yourself lucky.
Separation and Reunion
Romantic movie clichés revolve around happy ever after. In real life, however, "happy ever after" is a seldom concept. But the most crucial measure of knowing if you got "the one" is when you got separated by fate and are reunited by that same fate in the end. The sweetest love is one that has gone through bitterness.
Takeaway
How do you know if you got "the one," your soulmate? It is a challenging question with answers revealing themselves through experience. In other words, it takes time. Time will tell, and it's you who will decide. Remember, it is not always the other person. Sometimes, you have to become "the one" yourself to be worthy of a soulmate.
Make sure that when you find your soulmate when time comes, you’ll be able to provide the necessary things in the relationship that you are both in.
