The global COVID-19 pandemic infected 6 million people and caused more than 600,000 deaths. It also caused widespread economic damage. Precautions such as lockdowns and social distancing brought business and commerce to a near standstill. Now that the speed of spread of the infection has been reduced, economic activity is starting to resume. The damage caused by the crisis may take decades to recover. Even so, rays of hope are starting to shine through.
Global impact
The COVID-19 outbreak turned out to be an economic crisis on a scale unseen in decades. The World Bank predicts that in 2020 the global GDP will contract by 5.2%. The IMF expects the impact of this crisis to be more severe than the 2008 recession. The disaster has taken a toll on the spending ability of governments worldwide. Financial support for healthcare systems, education, and infrastructure projects will be affected by cuts in expenditure. Reduced spending would create further job losses, especially for lower skilled and migrant workers.
Remittances
The prevailing economic crisis has affected migrant workers more than other groups. This is because migrants work largely in sectors such as hospitality, agriculture, and manufacturing. These sectors, unlike IT and services, cannot sustain on remote work. The UN predicts that 200 million fulltime workers will face unemployment in the next three months. Reduced wages and job losses for migrant workers will contribute to a decline in remittance flows to developing nations. India is the largest remittance receiving country with annual inflows of $83.1 billion. Millions of Indian overseas workers send money online to give their families better lives. In 2019 remittances to India grew by 5.5%. The UN predicts that in 2020 remittances will decline by 23%. Reduced remittance inflows would result in less domestic spending. This could have a downward spiraling effect on the economies of remittance-reliant nations. Continued restrictions on travel will affect migrant movements. Owing to these factors we may not see a full revival of remittances till late 2021.
Aviation, travel, and tourism
The magnitude of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis varies with industry sector. Many software support and telecom companies are doing just fine. On the other hand travel and aviation businesses are among the worst hit. With grounded planes and high overheads many airlines are struggling to stay afloat. International tourism is in a state of complete shutdown in many world regions.
Small and medium enterprises
SMEs are forced to bear the brunt of the crisis, particularly in low and middle income countries (LMICs). According to the ILO informal sectors collectively employ a workforce of 2 billion. 60% of global migrant workers are employed in informal sectors. The collapse of these small and micro businesses would result in an accumulation of non-performing loans given out by financial institutions and banks.
The WTO projects that in 2020 international trade will decline by 13%-32%. Asia and North America will suffer notable declines in trade volumes. This would result in fewer opportunities for SMEs that support the larger players. A second outbreak would significantly prolong the crisis. It would also cause more uncertainty. Households and business are already spending very cautiously. Decreased consumption and reduced demand could result in less commerce and fewer employment opportunities.
Hope prevails
The IMF asserts that central banks across the world are the first line of defense for national economies. In accordance with IMF recommendations central banks have implemented measures such as purchasing bonds, cutting policy rates, and introducing economic recovery packages. These measures have pumped much-needed liquidity into the global financial system. The measures also helped stabilize investor and market sentiments, which many economists consider more important. Several markets have slowly recovered a portion of their losses. However, conditions remain fragile.
The immediate imperative is to support the healthcare services which are working hard to control the spread of infection. Once the panic subsides, investors would be willing to enter the markets again. Some recovery is already visible. Europe has opened a few of its borders. Migrant workers are gradually returning to their jobs. Remittance flows are slowly resuming, and the world is inching forward, away from the crisis.
About the author:
Hemant G is a contributing writer at Sparkwebs LLC, a Digital and Content Marketing Agency. When he’s not writing, he loves to travel, scuba dive, and watch documentaries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.