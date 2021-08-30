A Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) is an infection that takes place in the urethra, bladder, ureters or kidneys. UTIs are caused in these organs only as these are the passage through which urine passes and gets out of the system.  

In the United States alone, the cases of UTIs are exceeding one million each year. It is much more common among adults than in children but can become severe when diagnosed in children. Girls and women are much more prone to contract a UTI in comparison to men. Here’s what you can look for if you suspect a UTI and go for treatment.

Symptoms and Signs

  • Early symptoms involve pain, discomfort, or burning when excreting the urine.

  • Know as urinary urgency, one constantly feels to urinate. Even if you pass a small amount of urine, you may feel a strong urge to urinate.

  • The urine appears bloody or cloudy.

Risk factors for a UTI

The urine is sterile and infection occurs when the bacteria get into the urine and starts growing. The infection occurs at the opening of the urethra and goes upward into the urinary tract.

Commonly known as E. coli, this bacterium originates and lives in the rectum. The most common causes of contracting this bacterial infection are sexual intercourse and improper wiping after urinating.  

Treatment Options

In order to avoid the pain of UTI and getting rid of the bacteria, try hydrating as much as you can. Drink plenty of water and take probiotics such as yoghurt which promotes healthy gut bacteria and flush out toxins from the body. You may also consult a doctor if the pain and discomfort are too much to handle. The doctor may suggest a three-day course of antibiotics which you can get from https://www.pricepropharmacy.com/. Usually, a three-day course is enough to treat but if the condition gets severe you can go on to take the medications for a period of seven days. Your doctor will determine which the best way to treat is.

In males, if the prostate is infected four weeks of antibiotic treatment may be required until full recovery. To relieve burning pain during urination, Pyridium is a common drug prescribed to relieve the symptoms. If the symptoms are severe, that might include dehydration or vomiting, an IV line may need to be inserted into the patient to give fluids into the body.

Natural Treatment

There are many home remedies that you can do to clear out the bacteria in case you are unable to go to the hospital. Some suggestions are:

  • Use a hot-water bottle on the abdomen to ease the pain.

  • Drink plenty of water.

  • Avoid coffee and alcohol.

  • Avoid spicy foods which may further irritate the bowel.

  • Drink plenty of pre-biotic pro-biotic supplements.

  • There have been suggestions that cranberry juice helps in flushing out the toxins from the urinary tract.

  • Always wash after sexual intercourse or passing urine. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription