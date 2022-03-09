Change and innovation are integral to any field of study, and the same goes for education. Without innovation, the field of education would have become redundant and unproductive. And in this regard, we cannot ignore the significant role education leaders play in promoting innovation. Research suggests that school leadership indirectly impacts student outcomes, as school leaders raise academic dimensions, which improves the quality of learning. Therefore, innovation is indispensable in the education sector, and it’s the responsibility of education leaders to implement it in the best possible manner for maximum gains.
Today, innovation in education means constant effort for improvement. It requires educators to become reflective practitioners. Innovative educators are working tirelessly to reassess curriculum and instruction and establish a platform for creativity.
Now, let’s explore the various roles education leaders play in promoting innovation.
Leverage Diverse Teaching Strategies and Methodologies
Undeniably, the learners of today are more demanding than ever before. Grasping their attention and keeping them engaged in the classroom is no less than an uphill battle. For this purpose, education leaders worldwide are leveraging diverse teaching styles and strategies to address students’ multiple intelligences. While diverse teaching styles pave the way for innovation, they also allow teachers to cater to each student’s individual needs and educational requirements. From visual to kinesthetics and auditory, all types of learners can benefit from unconventional teaching methods.
Implementing a variety of teaching strategies also enables teachers to identify students’ areas of lacking and work on them accordingly. However, executing diverse and innovative teaching methodologies necessitates training teachers and instructors to ensure optimal student outcomes. Fortunately, with the blessing of eLearning, educational institutes worldwide are enrolling their educators in online master’s degree programs to improve their teaching practices. By applying the knowledge gained through this master’s program, educators cultivate a sense of innovation among students.
Be the Catalyst for Innovation
School leaders play a crucial role in promoting innovation by becoming the catalyst for innovation. Their readiness and eagerness to accept change allow them to become role models for their staff. By displaying a positive attitude towards change (innovation) introduced in the school, a leader becomes a catalyst for innovation. Similarly, by establishing clear goals and listening to the staff’s input, a leader can positively impact the entire education system.
A school leader leads by example. When the staff sees the leader embracing change willingly and openly, they’re more likely to view it through a positive lens. After introducing change, a true leader provides regular and constructive feedback to the employee to help ease the transition period. As a result, the staff becomes more confident and motivated in accepting and appreciating change when they see the optimistic perspective of their leader.
Ensure Effective Paradigm Shift
Education leaders are indeed responsible for creating and implementing school improvement plans. These plans help them identify the prevailing teaching practices and their effectiveness. School leaders can help facilitate innovation by introducing a paradigm in education that revolves around teachers becoming facilitators and students taking control of their learning. It involves implementing teaching strategies that help students become active learners and take control of their education.
School leaders must design improvement plans that discourage passive learning and focus on activities that enable students to gauge their knowledge and regulate it accordingly. They must shift from teacher-centered classroom practices to student-centered learning approaches.
Foster a Culture of Change
The biggest hurdle that a school leader may face is changing the mindset of the staff. It requires changing their ideals and beliefs. Every new idea, in the beginning, seems appalling and pointless, which is why accepting change is difficult. More so for teachers since students require sufficient time adapting to relatively newer teaching practices. Having a fixed mindset would become a hurdle in innovation as staff members tend to avoid challenges in their work environment. They easily give up and feel demotivated when given feedback about their performance. Hence, a school leader must help teachers realize the importance of change and understand its significance in the ever-changing world.
A leader can successfully initiate innovation by converting the staffs’ fixed mindset to a growth mindset. They must create the need for change in the minds of teachers and guide them to embrace challenges as opportunities, to fully appreciate their positive impact on students’ outcomes.
Integrate Technology
The 21st-century learners are digital learners. They’re growing up in a world that requires them to be tech-savvy. As a result, they learn better when technology is integrated into their learning. Covid-19 has proven how technology can pave the way for innovation in education. With educational institutes shut down worldwide, schools had to turn to technology to ensure uninterrupted teaching and learning. As a result, school leaders and teachers adapted to technology as a way of life.
Although technology integration was a common practice in most schools, online schooling warranted a more frequent technology application in the teaching and learning process. Consequently, the quality of education elevated considerably and improved student engagement in the classroom. First, however, school leaders must establish that the technology used must improve students’ outcomes and align with the curriculum and the students’ learning goals. They must be aware of the technological tools used in the classroom. More importantly, they must first learn to use those tools themselves and then model their usage to the staff to ensure they feel confident using them.
Conclusion
Education leaders play an essential role in promoting innovation by identifying and communicating the advantages of embracing innovation. School leaders can transform education by introducing and implementing innovative ideas and teaching strategies. Through their positive outlook towards change and acceptance of new methods, school leaders effectively smoothen the transition period for the staff and establish a culture of innovation in their schools.
