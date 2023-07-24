Imagine the situation: the decision to purchase licenses and implement Salesforce is finally made, but you are still worried about how to integrate the system into your business processes with maximum efficiency and payback in the shortest possible time? We will share with you the intricacies of the process that we learned from our own experience.
How to implement Salesforce in a business process as efficiently as possible? How can I get the most out of my Salesforce CRM integration? How to make sure the contractor is reliable? These and many other questions concern managers who have decided to implement Salesforce in the company's business processes.
How to do it right?
Noltic is an official partner of Salesforce. Specialists who already have successful cases of implementing the system into business processes have practical experience in implementing and training Salesforce for companies of various types and fields of activity and have developed their own solution algorithm to make the integration process as fast and efficient as possible.
Stage 1. Analysis
Understanding a detailed picture of the life of the company, knowing the strengths and weaknesses is critical when implementing and configuring such large-scale applications as Salesforce CRM. Therefore, specialists conduct a complete analysis of business processes and project the capabilities of the system onto them at a stage even before, in fact, the implementation of CRM. Also, at this stage, it is calculated how many and what kind of specialists (developers, administrators, QA) will need to be involved, the approximate amount of their time and the complexity of the process. Based on these calculations, the cost of services is compiled.
Stage 2. Implementation
Having an idea and understanding of who and what will be done, the specialists get to work. Of course, it is impossible to foresee absolutely everything, therefore, in the process of work, details that were not taken into account in the preparation process can sometimes be found.
Stage 3. Training and support
As Salesforce Certified Partners with hands-on implementation experience, some companies develop their own courses for Salesforce administrators and users. Teams of professionals help not only to train specialists in various areas in the shortest possible time:
administration;
technical support;
work with the system.
A well-acquainted and loyal staff to the innovation, you see, also has a lot to do with the speed of system integration and its payback. Indeed, the courses may not be very cheap.
However, isn't this a real investment that can really bring a lot of useful and interesting things to the work of the company and increase the skills of employees.
Conclusion
Involving new applications and functionality into current processes is always a rather painstaking and complex process. The price of a mistake when integrating large-scale CRM can be very high, and not paying due attention to this issue on the part of performers can be fraught with serious consequences in the long term.
