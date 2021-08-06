Horses that appear to have an initial lead carry extra weight to offer the rest of the field a handicap, effectively balancing things out and providing bettors with a more level playing field. Speed, form, class, post position, pedigree, the horse's jockey, and any other pertinent elements that can be used to handicap the event effectively are taken into consideration by handicappers.
Some of the most prestigious racing events take place in Santa Anita. The place is renowned and flocked by thousands of spectators and bettors every year due to santa anita betting and proves to be a popular venue for thoroughbred races during spring, fall, and winter seasons.
Your Handicapping Opinion Counts
Never make the mistake of assuming that the favorite in a race is the true favorite. Don't take the words of the bookmaker at face value; instead, conduct your own research and apply statistical principles.
When it comes to handicapping a horse race, the outright favorite may not always be the best bet when it comes to finding value. This is especially true if only a third of the favorites win. Nevertheless, there are times when siding with the underdog is the best course of action in a wager. Just make sure you don't go into it blindly.
Common Sense
The application of common sense is important in handicapping. Essentially, we are saying that you should not make up reasons why you believe a horse will win. That is not a good path to take in the long run.
Take, for example, if you are looking at a horse's form and notice that he hasn't placed in his last couple of runs in similar races, don't dismiss that information out of hand. Don't toss it aside because you want a specific horse to fit into your vision of what it should be. Instead, make use of the hard, cold facts.
Handicapping Last Winning Mark
You can't just look at a horse's winning record and call it a day. It is necessary to put this into context. By that, we mean at what point (official rating/weight) it was declared victorious. Consider the following scenario: you are considering a horse with a rating of 82 and later discover that it has never won a race with a mark higher than 75. This could be a problem.
Looking at it from the other direction, a horse that has previously won at a rating of 75 and is now lining up at a rating of 67 might pique your interest. However, it is always a good idea to double-check to see why the rating has dropped.
Reverse Handicapping
Generally speaking, when handicapping a race, you are looking at the main contenders to determine which one is the most likely to win.
If you do it the other way around, you start with the worst horses and work your way up the list. You can use the same form factors as before, such as class and current form, to determine which horses aren't performing up to par and eliminate them from consideration as options. So, instead of looking for the horse that is most likely to win, reverse handicapping means looking for the horse that is most likely to finish last or last place.
Handicapping Distance
This has become something of a standard in the field of horse racing handicapping. Of course, some horses prefer to travel longer distances than others, which is the underlying premise. The point here is that a stayer, a horse with exceptional endurance in long races, will not make a particularly effective sprinter over 6 furlongs. Distance handicapping, on the other hand, is a little more complicated than that.
Consider the following scenario: you are looking at a horse who did not win its most recent one-mile race (8 furlongs). However, his next race will be over six furlongs in the distance. When you look back at his one-mile effort, you can see that he was still in contention at the 6-furlong mark, but he simply didn't have the energy to go the extra distance in the longer race. As a result, a shorter trip will most likely be more suitable for this particular horse in this particular case.
Final Thoughts
When it comes to horse racing handicapping, such as at Santa Anita conceptually, the system is quite simple; simply, each horse that enters the race has a handicap weight added to ensure the race is just as competitive as possible. If there were no handicap, the best horses in the world would simply win every race in which they competed, and the sport would devolve into a shambles, with lesser horses having no chance.
