From your baby's name to his or her nursery journey, there are so many things that you have already planned for your child. But, there is still one more thing that you might want to consider: whether to bank your newborn's cord blood for future health purposes.
Nowadays, cord blood banking is common to parents. If you are also planning on storing your newborn’s cord blood, there are few considerations that you should know about cord blood banking for the benefit of your child. What is it exactly? What can it be used for? What are the few considerations you should know when choosing a cord blood bank? Here's an overview.
What Is A Cord Blood?
Cord blood is excess blood from the umbilical cord after the baby is born. This blood can also be found in the placenta from the mother. Cord blood has lots of medical benefits. For one, the blood can be used to help in treatment with leukemia, lymphoma, and even cancers.
Cord blood has similar components as normal blood, but one thing that makes this blood distinguished from the other is its high concentration of hematopoietic stem cells. These cells can virtually transform into any different type of cell, depending on the area where they’re introduced.
What Is Cord Blood Banking?
Cord blood banking is a safe and painless procedure that saves and improves the lives of certain patients. Cord blood is extracted from the cord right after birth. After the infant’s umbilicus is clamped, medical professionals will then be able to gather the blood. The blood is then stored in frozen temperatures so it can be used in the future.
Cord blood banking is not a modern concept anymore. Since the 1980s, this method has gained popularity to treat serious illnesses. Experts are continuing to learn how to use this to treat a multitude of disorders and diseases such as cerebral palsy, diabetes, and autism.
How To Choose A Cord Blood Bank?
Parents always want great things for their babies. Thus, choosing the best cord blood bank is a tough decision. However, we would like to guide you to pick the best out of the bests. Consider these top criteria to help you choose quality banks.
Certifications
The bank's experience and success can be measured on the quantity of cord blood units they have produced for transplant. Always look for certifications. When a lab is certified, it means that they undergo the necessary procedures to be accredited.
The lab should be FDA (Food and Drug Administration), and AABB (American Association of Blood Banks) certified. Lab certifications determine if the particular laboratory adheres to the necessary safety standards and processes.
Service Hours
Since births do not run on regular business hours, make sure that your chosen lab has an after-hours service. It is also a great help if they have on-call representatives to assist and answer your questions anytime. This representative should facilitate all the necessary works over the phone.
It is also advisable to choose a bank that has a successful track record and is financially stable. You can go online, read the reviews about that bank, or look for some bankers' testimonials about your chosen bank―these will help you evaluate if the company is reliable for the whole procedure.
Inquire About Their Clinical Trials
Ask about their clinical trials as some cord blood banks allow their clients to take part in groundbreaking clinical trials. If you select a family cord blood blank that is advanced in medical research, your whole family will benefit from various potential treatment options.
Shipment
Live stem cells can be exposed to any weather-related conditions. Hence, parents should consider the insulation used by a particular cord blood blank. These speak a lot about their collection process and the quality of their transportation kit. Choose a cord blood bank that offers a kit that has been verified to keep the temperature inside the kit secure despite outside harmful factors.
Insurance
As parents, one of their primary concerns is their child's stem cell viability for future transplant purposes. Particular banks offer insurance to parents so that they can help with the financial aspects of storing and using their child's cord blood. Some companies even guarantee a $100,000 financial assistance.
Used Prepacyte
You can ask the bank if they are using Prepacyte to restore stem cells from cord blood. Third-party researchers have proven that Prepacyte is good at restoring stem cells or even decreasing possible contamination.
Stability
Determine the stability of a specific cord blood bank. A reputable bank must have its own laboratory. Banks that are using the same research lab are highly regarded as more reliable than companies that constantly change laboratories.
Final Thoughts
It is normal to wish for the best for your child. Even before an infant is born, parents are planning for great things. Among all the decisions that a parent might consider for their child, banking the newborn's cord blood is one of them. This can be a tough decision, but the top considerations mentioned above will make the process painless and straightforward.
