According to the New York Times, almost 150,000 people have died of Coronavirus globally, as of 18th April 2020.
Since the onset of this virus, different nations globally have taken numerous measures in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. While these measures have proven reliable, they have equally caused devastating effects on different industries.
The lockdown in many countries, for example, has taken a huge toll on different nations' financial status. However, the far-reaching impacts of the lockdown have not only been felt by financial institutions alone.
The education sector has been one of the worst-hit sectors, with all schools, regardless of level, being ordered to shut down indefinitely.
So, what does this mean for students? While only hope can dictate what the future has to offer, it's of utmost importance for students to continue studying amid the lockdown.
Even so, this has not been a walk in the park. While most nations are gearing towards online schooling for students, the dynamics alone have brought forth immeasurable challenges. This is because the digital divide cannot gather for all students in the same manner.
Studying at home seems to be the only, if not the best option, for students to continue learning while at home. Even so, you can always look for a homework helper online, where you can connect with online tutors. If you are a student, consider this lockdown as any other holiday- say a summer holiday. Read along to find out the benefits of studying hard while still in lockdown.
Keeping Everything You Learned Fresh on Your Mind
According to recent studies, students have a tendency to forget whatever they have learned after 2 to 3 days. This is the case if you don't revise whatever you have learned.
This is absolutely true. If you are a student affected by the coronavirus lockdown, your parents or teacher must have probably asked you to revise whatever you learned in class.
While this might seem like a hoax by your parents and teachers to keep you busy, it goes a long way in ensuring that you keep whatever you learned in class fresh.
Let's take an example of a situation where you were learning about kinetics just before the lockdown. During the lockdown, you engage yourself in movies and video games, without ever going through the little you learned while in school.
It goes without saying that once the lockdown is over and you are back in school, you will not have the faintest idea of what kinetics is.
To ensure that this does not happen to you, it's paramount that you keep a consistent revision schedule during the Coronavirus lockdown crisis.
It Helps You Prepare for The Upcoming Lessons
One of the best things about today's academic system is that you are given a schedule of what you are going to cover through the academic year.
Even if you are not aware of what is to be covered through the year, you can always look upon your school portal for information on what units and subjects are due to be covered.
If you know what needs to be covered in the syllabus, it's important to use this time to ensure that you read ahead. His way, you will better grasp all the concepts once you resume your lessons.
Additionally, it will reduce your burden of studying for long hours to complete the syllabus.
You Get to analyze your Abilities
During the lockdown, you probably have a number of tests, assignments, and projects assigned to you by your teacher. As much as they are meant to keep you busy during the lockdown, they are designed to also help you learn more.
During the normal school days, evaluating your efforts can be quite difficult. However, once you study on your own at home, you get a good chance to evaluate your position in any particular subject.
By revising and engaging yourself in self-assessment tests, you stand a chance to identify your weaknesses in different areas and further make relevant efforts to work on your weak points or subjects.
It Gives You Time to Catchup
It goes without saying that the learning process can be overwhelming. This is because you will often find yourself engaged in different activities. Due to this, it often happens that you will end up lagging behind in one or two subjects.
If this is the case, then you should use this coronavirus lockdown to work on your flaws.
First, ensure to identify the subject, topic, or concept that you didn't quite grasp while in class. Then, go ahead to dedicate a significant amount of time in the identified area.
This way, you will not only better understand the concepts taught, but get an in-depth understanding of what the topic or subject is all about.
