If you’re like a lot of Aussies, you’ve been affected by the pandemic, and your pocket may have been hit the most. But you may also have missed out on life events and important purchases. You may need extra cash to pay for that canceled wedding or anniversary party, take that beach vacation, or buy that second-hand car.
Or maybe you need funds quickly due to some unforeseen circumstance. Many people in these situations seek personal loans.
There are two types of personal loans, unsecured and secured. This article will consider each type of loan, explain the difference between them, and point out why an unsecured loan may be an option if you’re cash-strapped.
Personal Loans
A personal loan is just that, a loan for a person, instead of a business loan. With this kind of loan, you borrow an amount to pay for something, and the money is paid back (with interest) over an agreed time.
As stated before, personal loans are used for different things.
Personal loans can be secured or unsecured. The interest rate one will pay on a personal loan can be fixed or variable. Your financial situation, including your credit score, can impact the interest rate you pay.
Secured Personal Loans
With a secured personal loan, you provide an asset as security to the lender. This could be a car, jewelry, art, cash or even property. If you don’t repay the loan for some reason, the lender will be able to sell your asset.
In this way the loans are considered “safer” so usually come with lower interest rates than unsecured loans.
Unsecured Personal Loans
An unsecured personal loan doesn’t require an asset as security. With these loans, the lender will review your financial circumstances to determine whether you will be able to repay the loan.
Because there is no asset provided, these loans are considered a higher risk and will typically have higher interest rates. In addition, the amount you can borrow will probably be lower than in the case of a secured loan.
Benefits of Unsecured Loans
There are several advantages of an unsecured loan, especially if you want to borrow a smaller amount of money. You don’t have to worry about a particular asset being taken by the lender, and there’s more flexibility with how you use the money.
Your loan may be approved faster because there are no assets to evaluate and less documentation to deal with.
Secured loans usually have stricter limitations for what you can use the borrowed money for.
So, if you wanted to buy a car and used your house as security, the lender may require that you give them detailed information about the car you wanted to buy.
An unsecured loan allows you to use the funds at your discretion and for multiple purchases, with few restrictions on what you are using the money for.
So, if you took out a $30,000 loan for a 10-year-old car that cost $15,000 and then wanted to use the rest of the money for a kitchen remodel, this would be allowed with an unsecured loan.
Conclusion
Personal loans are a great option to get a fast cash infusion. Secured personal loans can be onerous in terms of putting up security, filling out lots of paperwork, and putting limitations on what you can use your loan for.
Unsecured personal loans could be the best option to get the money you need quickly. If you want to learn about fast unsecured loans and would like to apply right away, contact Credit24, a global market-leading provider of personal finance and fast loans.
