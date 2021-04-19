It is 2021, and technology has pushed boundaries and made several groundbreaking innovations over the last couple of years. We have a myriad of new tools and software, and each of them has contributed towards easing our lives. However, amidst all that new that we have been gifted with, one thing that is still in vogue is the MacBook. In fact, every Apple product that has ever been manufactured still seems to enjoy a lot of attention from the community of devoted Apple users. Apple products are a style statement. They are something that instantly uplifts an individual’s status and elevates the person to a higher rank in society. The amount of power that every Apple user wields, even if that is on a subconscious level, is enormous. Bring out your MacBook and start working on it in your office, and you shall understand what we mean by the statement we just made. However, owning a MacBook is not enough. 

You could quickly learn to reset pram mac and go about other essential functions on the device. But without ensuring your privacy, each of these elemental actions might leave you vulnerable to a world of cyber threats. It is 2021, and hackers have become smarter than ever. Your MacBook requires you to take appropriate security measures to keep it safe from people with malicious intent, lest all the eyeballs that you grab for using an Apple product shall end up becoming just a sham. On that note, let us now look at a few ways in which you can keep your MacBook secure in 2021 and make the most of this beautiful innovation of Apple.

Ensure that Your OS X and Programs Are Updated:

Most often than not, we do not pay attention to upgrading our Mac software and the programs that are installed on it. However, ensuring that your OS X and the programs are updated is the simplest measure you can take to keep your Mac safe. Hackers target outdated software because they are easy to break into and have more vulnerabilities than the updated ones. Therefore, the first thing that you must do in 2021 is update your Mac software whenever possible.

Have a Secure Device Password and Change the Default Security Settings:

Your Mac, like any other software, might already have a few default security and privacy settings. These default settings might require access to apps, device location, data and device passwords. While some of these programs and apps need you to provide default access, the others do not, and you need to change the settings to ensure that your computer does not have default access to them. You must also ensure that your device has a strong password that is not easily breakable or predictable. Having a secure device password is yet another safe and easy measures you can take to protect your Mac.

Use a Fully-Functional Mac Antivirus:

Using the right antivirus to protect your system is imperative and a measure that you must never ignore. There are a number of antivirus programs on the market, but you must do your research to find out the one that works the best for your MacBook. Apple’s built-in features do not ensure 100 per cent protection against malware, and that is why you must install a laptop that works in tandem with the Mac OS. Intego and Airo AV are two of the most widely used antiviruses that are designed to protect the MacBook from a number of threats.

Use a Browser that Focuses on the Privacy:

Privacy is our birthright, and protecting our devices with the right kind of privacy measures is the basic thing that we can do to ensure that we are safe and secured. Browsing online can lay us bare to a number of threats, and that is why it becomes essential to use a browser that emphasizes on securing our privacy. It might pique your interest to learn that Apple’s built-in browser, Safari, is not exactly a secure platform to browse, and Google Chrome will not ensure security either. However, browsers like Opera, Tor and Brave are a few that place privacy in the pivotal position. You might want to consider using them to ensure that your online browsing activities are safe.

Wrapping It Up:

There are a number of ways in which you can protect your privacy and confidentiality on your MacBook. And most of these measures do not even require you to call professionals to help you. You can secure your MacBook on your own. However, you must be aware of what the threats are and how you could go about protecting your device from them. The aforementioned points are a few measures that you can take, and you might as well do some research to learn more about them.

