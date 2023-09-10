In today's digital age, data privacy and security have become crucial concerns for individuals and businesses alike. With the rise of social media platforms, online services, and data breaches, the need to assert control over personal information and maintain self-sovereign identity has become more important than ever. One promising solution that aims to address these challenges is Sylo (SYLO), a decentralized communication and data storage platform built on blockchain technology. In this article, we will explore the concept of self-sovereign identity, discuss the features and benefits of the Sylo platform, and highlight its potential to empower individuals in taking ownership of their data. On the other hand, Tesler which is an online trading platform is empowering traders with all the information and the trading tools that they need to make informed decisions. 

Understanding Self-Sovereign Identity

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription