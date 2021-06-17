Preparing for college can be stressful at the best of times. As your impressionable teenagers begin packing dorm room essentials, studying campus maps, and finalizing their course schedules, doubts of their financial-know how and decision-making skills may creep in. However, avoid succumbing to these pre-college cold feet and moving-day jitters. 

Instead, do your due diligence to support your soon-to-be-college student. With growing concerns of finances and plans for the future mounting, they’ll need a shoulder to cry on and a mentor to count on during this trying transition. Fortunately, there are simple steps you can take to prepare children for college.

Reiterate the importance of choosing the right college

When beginning their college search, many teens don’t know where to begin. Talk about the multiple factors they should consider, such as whether they prefer:

  • a rural or urban environment

  • a large or small college

  • colleges with or without active sports teams

They should also consider which schools are renowned for majors they’re interested in, geographic location, their academic record and extracurricular activities, and financial aid opportunities.

Once they choose their favorite college, encourage them to apply to their top choice and an appropriate mix of safety, target, and reach colleges. This mix should include schools with a strong likelihood of being accepted, a good chance of acceptance, and those dream schools and Ivy League institutions that involve lower odds of admission. 

To finetune this college list, encourage your first-year student to utilize tools like the College Chances Calculator from CollegeData to estimate their chances of admission. With this resource in their toolkit, students can compile a list of dream colleges and assess their odds of entry with ease. No longer are the days of guessing games and crossed fingers. Instead, students can apply with confidence and statistics on their side. 

College list construction aside, parents of college freshman will need to help prepare their teens emotionally for college:

Increase their independence

Coach your teens on how to manage their own needs. These coping mechanisms will help them gain confidence and an increased sense of independence. For optimal success, start by teaching them how to complete the following tasks:

Stress the importance of proper time management

When at home, teens may not be held responsible for managing their schedules. Instead, they rely on their parents to wake them up on time, make their meals, and schedule after-school activities and appointments. 

To alleviate first-year stresses, hold them responsible for managing their own time before they embark on their college adventure. To do so, urge your teen to set their alarms nightly, make their breakfast, and complete school work on schedule without constant reminders.

Explain personal responsibility for safety

Although colleges work to create thesafest environments possible, it’s crucial to emphasize to your teens the need for common sense and taking personal responsibility for their safety:

  • Have them download a safety app on their phones for quickly alerting authorities to dangerous situations.

  • Provide information about reputable rideshare programs.

  • Speak about the dangers of substance abuse, underage and binge drinking, and the need to follow dating safety.  Emphasize that you’re always available to help and ensure they know where to go for any concerns.

Emphasize the importance of shared values

Most teenagers succumb to peer pressure at the drop of a hat. Stress to your teens the importance of spending time with students who share their values. Note that they should surround themselves with responsible, kind people who value excellence and integrity.

Become familiar with the college’s campus

You can help reduce your teen’s anxiety by together reviewing campus maps and identifying where certain buildings are located, like medical facilities, classrooms, and dining halls. Also, identify social, academic, and sports clubs that provide opportunities to make like-minded friends.

Before you go

By following the steps above, you’ll be doing all you can as a parent to ensure that your teens have a wonderful college experience--one that provides them with the knowledge, independence, intellectual curiosity, and confidence that will help them succeed in life. Overall, these tips and tricks will help you achieve what all parents want for their children: a brighter future. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription