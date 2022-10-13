One of the biggest revolutionary introductions of the era is perhaps cryptocurrency. Now only introduced as recently as a decade before in 2009, it is readily making its place in the regular economic and retail world with iconic businesses coming forth to acceptBitcoin Valuableas a mode of payment and extending the platform of functional utility and real-time use of cryptocurrency. As per a study, Twitch was revealed to be one of the earliest businesses which started accepting cryptocurrency payments in 2014. However, due to certain untold reasons, the company removed its cryptocurrency payment services without much bang in 2019. However as said earlier, the boom and buzz of cryptocurrency are compelling businesses to take a keen interest in the digital currency too, which is why soon in June 2020, Twitch resumed its crypto pay services back. Similarly, many other businesses today accept crypto payments.
Among the popular companies who accept cryptocurrency now are:
Whole Foods
A Texas-based popular multinational supermarket chain, Whole Foods is one of the businesses which accepts cryptocurrency payments via ApplePay and in cooperation with Flexa systems. Whole Foods is an Amazon-owned USDA-certified grocer chain, and since Amazon started accepting cryptocurrency payments, its collaborations were also integrated. These grocery stores have a network of digital scanners in stores for scanning digital wallets and easy payments with bitcoins.
Ever since 2013 CheapAir.com accommodates cryptocurrency payments for its services, specifically bookings of flights and hotels. It currently uses the BTC network to accept Bitcoin payments. You can also use a compatible wallet and other digital currencies like bitcoin cash, Ethereum, Paxos standard, USD coin, dogecoin, BUSD, Gemini, dai, and wrapped BTC, on the CheapAir.com site for bookings.
Burger King
According to local news sources in Venezuela, Burger King outlets in Venezuela have recently announced a collaboration with Cryptobuyers to accept digital currencies as a mode of payment. Burger King accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dash, Tether, and Ethereum.
However, stores did not accept Bitcoin payments directly. Bitcoins and Bitcoin Cash payments were accepted for orders for online delivery through the Lieferservice.
NeweggIf you consider one of the main electronic giants in the world, then Newegg would be a common term to hear from a lot of people. The best part about this brand is that, it is not only technologically advanced in terms of business products but also knows no bounds in accepting new financial payment modes like that of crypto payment as well.
Unlike other brands, Newegg does not ask its users to cash out the bitcoins for payment acceotance. Instead, it directly accepts Bitcoins from the wallets directly to the merchant account from where you can easily get your hands on the purchased products. If you are an iPhone or android user and have the digital locker full of cryptopcurrencies in your cell phone devices, then you can ask them to send you the payment QR code directly to your device which you can scan to pay the amount in cryptocurrency as well. Besides everything, if you are a rookie in the field of Bitcoin investments, then you can seek for support from Newegg outlets for mining starter packages as well.
Subway
Subway again was one of the companies which started accepting Bitcoin payments only 4 years after its inception. Now all stores of Subways accept Bitcoin payments yet, however, many US branches accept it already, but Subway payment systems do not have a digital currency mode integrated yet.
Starbucks
Starbucks has collaborated with a cryptocurrency payment platform called IPay. You can pay through this system integrated with the Starbucks payment system from apps, or at the site. However, the store does not accept bitcoins in their real stores.
While Bitcoin stands to be a common digital coin accepted by all businesses who accept cryptocurrency payments, some companies offer other options in crypto payments. Besides, platforms like https://btc-loophole.io/ offers direct guidance and security to trade in cryptocurrency as well as to maintain your holdings of crypto assets safely. More and more companies are nowadays accepting cryptocurrency payments, all you need to do to access the facility of paying with your crypto holdings, is to have a secured and reliable crypto wallet and exchange platform. Check out for review and feedback to decide on your final pick.
