Online betting and the entire gambling industry has been one of the most controversial sectors around the globe. Many countries and states have been debating around legalizing or not legalizing betting in their country. One such state is Kentucky.
Kentucky happens to be one of the most strict states in the gambling industry. Could it be because the authorities want to maintain societal morality? Well, the many strict laws around online betting in this state could have a more profound significance than the upholding of societal values.
Despite countries like the United Kingdom, Denmark, Sweden, and Ireland legalizing online casinos and betting successfully, Kentucky seems not to loosen its thread as far as gambling is concerned.
The betting industry has had exceptional yields, especially in the major casinos like Macau and Las Vegas, not only through online betting but also the brick and mortar casinos. Unfortunately, Kentucky is still seeking approval of constructing a mortar and brick casino.
The Plight of Gambling Enthusiasts in Kentucky
According to a newsletter from the Kentucky Congressional, the residents of Bluegrass State commutes to the nearby states to gamble. This commuting is a sign that the Kentuckians are really in need of having a casino and a gambling destination in their land.
According to the Kentucky State Speaker, Democrat Greg Stumbo, there is clear evidence that many residents of Kentucky are spending much along the Ohio River Alone. Although many citizens of this state choose to use a mortar and brick casino, they have the opportunity of gambling online through the legalized options.
Why Kentucky Should Legalize Online Gambling
From the vast profits and revenues that large horse and greyhound industries are giving Kentucky, lawmakers are underway deliberating on how they can expand the gambling industry. One most possible ways of extending this industry is by incorporating online betting in the industry.
Instead of Kentucky residents spending vast amounts in the neighboring states, the lawmakers are considering legalizing online betting. This is a significant reason why this state should have its casinos, both physical and online.
Despite the high revenue tax that the state will be having as a result of making online betting legal, they will have considered the plight that their citizens and residents are going through, especially the enthusiasts of gambling.
But are the residents too tired that they don’t enjoy any gambling option in the land? Well, gamblers in Kentucky still have opportunities to fulfill their entertainment crave.
Which Gambling Options are Allowed in Kentucky
Although casino rooms are not permitted in the state, the residents of Kentucky have other options including:
House and greyhound racing - this is an excellent way in which the Kentuckians have been enjoying. In this gambling option, you place cash through online platforms that the state has legalized. These licensed sites are only found in the United States.
Online fantasy betting sports - this is another way gamblers in Kentucky feel satisfied. This option best suits those who are fans of games. It has better odds than most modern sports betting sites.
Games of skill - the reason most states and countries are reluctant to allow gambling sites to function is because of the notion that you win by luck. This luck notion could be the reason why Kentucky is tough on luck-based games. They support games of skill. Some of the sets of skills that the state allows include Scrabble Blocks and Wheel of Fortune. Beautifully, all of them are available online.
Kentucky Stand on Offshore Gambling Sites
Just as it has not allowed non-fantasy betting sites, the state also is against the offshore gambling sites. Despite the residents having access to foreign websites, they are not safe to play according to the state.
The reason why Kentucky feels that the offshore betting sites are unreliable and unsafe is that they are outside the United States jurisdiction. But the gamblers in the state usually have a different feeling.
The hefty regulations in Kentucky discourage offshore sites from operating in the region. Of course, countries like the United Kingdom have minimal gambling regulations hence allowing offshore sites. In Kentucky, you might find yourself serving a 5-year jail term because of promoting any illegal gambling, especially offshore gambling sites.
The Fate Online Poker and Betting in Kentucky
Besides the state’s firm stand on any online poker rooms, this state has also closed down various illegal enterprises. Most of the famous table games that are common in other countries are not licensed in Kentucky. Most illicit poker and betting domain sites were closed down in 2008, and since then, the state has been so strict in licensing online operators.
Well, there are minimal chances of Kentucky allowing and legalizing online betting. However, considering the high revenue from gambling that many countries are enjoying, perhaps Kentucky will let loose its strict laws against online gambling.
Thank you for Reading!
