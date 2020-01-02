A foodie is someone who has an extremely refined taste for food. Foodies eat not just because they are hungry, but because they enjoy the process of making and eating food. Because of their inclinations, foodies understand things that non-foodies just don’t get. Here are six of them.
You constantly have to update your grocery list
Foodies spend a lot of money on ingredients and groceries. But then, if you love food and have a very selective palate, you have to make sacrifices. Foodies don't mind how much they end up spending on groceries, as long as they get to eat what they want. Every time you prepare food, you use special ingredients, and you have to replace them for next time, which may come sooner than later.
You always leave room for dessert
For most foodies, a meal isn’t complete without dessert. It could be a large slice of cake or a few bites of something sweet. The bottom line is that the course isn’t complete without something to tickle the taste buds. Foodies also understand that dessert doesn’t necessarily have to be sweet and sugary. A caramel apple or even a fruit platter is sufficient to cap the whole meal.
You have to take pictures of a great meal
You just have to. Even non-foodies can’t resist the temptation to document their fabulous meals. As a foodie, you’re not just taking pictures of your meal to show off to your friends. While that’s certainly a big part of it, you also need something to remember. Looking at pictures of food you’ve eaten in the past is a whole experience on its own. You may also want to refer to the picture in the future when you try to recreate the dish.
You know all the great restaurants
People who don't have foodie friends miss out on so much. Often, they don't even know it. Most people have a favorite restaurant where they order everything. They patronize the restaurant even if they prepare some meals better than others. Foodies, on the other hand, know the best places to get everything. As a foodie, you probably have a different restaurant for sushi and noodles. You probably also know to get your Starbucks delivery from one place and your doughnuts from another.
You always research your food
Even though foodies love to try new foods, they also do an exhaustive amount of research. As a foodie, you want to know everything that's in the dish. Great dishes have a complex interplay of flavors you have to be able to identify, and maybe even recreate.
You always cook from scratch
Since foodies love to control the tastes and flavors in their meals, they often prefer to cook their food from scratch. As a foodie, you need to be able to control how much of a seasoning or spice ends up in the meal. You definitely don’t want to knock the whole dish off balance. It may take an overwhelming amount of time to cook your food from scratch. However, foodies know it's worth every second.
