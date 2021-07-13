Depending on the season, air conditioners and heaters in Fort Myers work hard all year round. When it's cool, it's time to turn on the air conditioners, but when the weather turns towards freezing temperatures, it's time to switch on the heater for that much-needed warmth.
Choosing the right heater or air conditioner is essential because even if it costs you a hefty upfront sum, it will save you in costs and maintenance in the long run. If you had your air conditioner or heater for about 10 to 15 years, it's time to switch. This is because newer models come with energy-efficient and environmentally friendly features. These are significant features for AC and heaters, especially in this day and age. Energy-efficient features protect the climate by emitting fewer carbon emissions and harmful gases to the environment. It also saves you a lot in bills.
Moving towards Energy Efficiency for a Better Planet
Countries and governments have also embarked on new energy efficiency regulations. This has resulted in brands and companies manufacturing newer models to comply with the latest regulations- all of this is good news to a consumer. The more energy-efficient an AC unit or heater is, the more you save on electricity.
As mentioned earlier, energy-efficient units save you money in electricity bills in the long run, but the upfront cost is hefty. If you are in the market to buy new ACs and heaters for your new home, or you want to replace your existing ones, you might want to consider financing options to help you in your situation.
Here are six options for financing you can choose from:
Ygrene Upgrading initiative
Through the Ygrene financing system, you can easily upgrade your AC, especially when looking for affordable and fast financing. You don't need a downpayment, and the approval process is quick and straightforward. Through this financing system, you can quickly get the energy-efficient upgrade you need to make your home comfortable.
Carrier credit card
One of your first options is to check with your dealer if they are 'carrier factory authorized. This means they can offer you AC and heating equipment through a carrier credit card. The credit card is issued with an approved sum on the card, and depending on the bank, it provides you with financing options based on 96, 108 or 120 months. Different banks have different options and features, from special financing rates to low monthly payments. Some also give you access to an online account to make bill payments easier and a revolving line of credit to reuse. Depending on your financial needs, check the terms and regulations and any fees and penalties tied to the card.
Taking a personal loan with Hearth
The online financing options provided by Hearth offer homeowners flexibility when purchasing new AC or heating units. Hearth works with a network of lending partners, enabling them to provide various financing options through a personal loan to homeowners. Customers will receive funding upfront and pay it back every month, based on the agreed loan tenure. Through a Hearth personal loan, homeowners can get their needed AC and heating central system up and running in no time to keep themselves comfortable throughout the changing seasons. Hearth also has no pre-payment penalties, and homeowners can choose which loan option works for them without affecting their credit score.
Financing through PACE
PACE is the acronym for Property Assessed Clean Energy. It is an innovative financing model focused on energy efficiency and renewable energy improvements made by owners of private properties. PACE was initially geared towards existing structures deemed 'land-secured financing district.' In these districts, the local government issues bonds for funding projects with a public purpose such as underground utility lines, sewer systems and streetlights. PACE has now been extended to include homeowners who want to switch out their existing heating and cooling systems to energy efficiency ones without having to fork up a hefty upfront payment. It's an excellent program for homeowners who have had their units for a long time and need to switch all of these units all at one go. For homeowners participating in a PACE program, they must repay their improvement costs over an agreed set period, usually between 10 to 20 years.
GreenSky AC Financing for Homeowners
This option is ideal for homeowners with bad credit scores. Offered by some AC repairs in Fort Myers, FL, the GreenSky option provides advantageous choices for AC installation. Through the GreenSky financing initiative, loans are given to homeowners to make improvements on solar, healthcare and other specific purposes. GreenSky credit programs are offered through federally insured, state and federal level financial institutions.
Home Equity loans
You can also visit your local bank to check for any home equity loan programs available for homeowners. Some banks offer home equity loans for new residential air conditioning and heating systems. This type of home equity loan is a type of the second mortgage. It uses the equity you have built up in the home as collateral, and it does not include the amount of any outstanding mortgages on your property. This type of loan gives a favorable interest rate for homeowners, allowing them to claim tax deductions for the interest you pay if you use the loan to make sustainable energy improvements to your home. The major downside of this system is that if payments are not made in due time, the bank can foreclose your home. Homeowners also need to repay the loan before selling the house. Not only that but there are also closing costs on this type of financing to watch out for.
If you've chosen a reliable AC and heating specialist to work on the energy improvements on your home, speak to them about the financing options that they provide. A wide variety of financing systems and loan options are offered to homeowners depending on the type of improvements and renovations done. Your AC specialist or banking agent would assist you in providing the best choice and giving you the information you need.
