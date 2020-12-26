If you have startup plans in the New Year, there will be a long checklist of tasks to complete before taking the plunge. While gathering funds, researching the market, and planning a setup will be your top priorities, you cannot overlook the legal aspects. Although these aspects work in the background, not adhering to them can land your new business in big trouble. So it makes sense to go the extra mile to ensure that your company's foundation is legally sound. Here are some strategies that you can rely on for keeping your new business on the right track in 2021 and beyond.
Appoint a legal advisor
The best place to start is appointing an expert professional to handle the entire legal matters and guide you about staying on the right side of the law. They will have the right advice for you, right from the laws applying to your business to the choice of entity, insurance, taxation, and more. With an expert at your side, the journey will be smooth and stress-free, and you will be able to focus on the other aspects of establishing your business.
Form a legal entity
Forming a legal business entity is the next step to stay protected. Apart from the conventional options like sole proprietorship and partnership, you can consider forming an LLC. The choice is crucial as it determines your personal liability, startup costs, tax implications, and future investment. Your advisor is the best person to help you decide the best option based on the business idea and future plans.
Stay ahead of the paperwork
Whether you are just starting or have an established business, it is vital to stay ahead of the paperwork if you want to be legally safe. Start the New Year by reviewing your agreements and contracts with employees, suppliers, contractors, and clients. Founders’ agreements are vital for new businesses. A seasoned lawyer can help you check the clauses and language of contracts to ensure that they keep you safe from future disputes.
Have a contingency plan
When you run a business, you are open to lawsuits at all times. For example, you may face a personal injury claim if an employee has an accident while driving a company vehicle. Similarly, premises injury and defective product claims are common issues. The victims can hire a personal attorney for an injury lawsuit to claim compensation from your business. Having a contingency plan to defend your business is important. Also, you must have adequate insurance to cover the claims if you need to pay genuine ones.
Invest in brand protection
While most entrepreneurs are busy with the physical aspects of the setup, they often ignore brand protection. It is vital for established businesses and even startups because they will eventually grow into brands. Your brand is a valuable asset as it reflects the reputation and goodwill of your business. Investing in Intellectual Property protection with a trademark or patent keeps it protected legally.
Being proactive about legal protection will keep your business safe and sound. As the New Year begins, it is the time to have a good look at these strategies and make sure that you follow them.
