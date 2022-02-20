SoftOrbits' HEIC to JPG Converter is a high-end photography program for the PC. Apple stormed the graphic design and digital photography industries recently by moving from JPG to HEIC as the default picture file format- a long overdue improvement.
SoftOrbits HEIC to JPG Converter download, converts your iOS HEIC and HEIF photographs to JPG and other formats. This incredible program is capable of many wonders, not only can it convert your photographs, it also flips, resizes, mirrors, and rotates them. You can effortlessly share your images and later convert them to HEIC so they don't take up space on your storage device.
HEIC to JPEG Converter, like FonePaw HEIC Converter, iMazing HEIC Converter and other forms of HEIC to JPG converters, has a simple and easy user interface that makes converting HEIC images a joy. Since it comes in two packages- free and paid, customers can take advantage of the free trial program- lacks extensive usage but you will do more with one of the two purchasing options.
Key features of the HEIC to JPG converter
The converter offers a lot as it's equipped with important features. They include:
Convert your HEIC files to JPG, GIF, PNG, PCX, TIF, BMP and TGA file formats.
Adding different effects. This includes the Auto-balance and Greyscale.
The ability to use Batch Mode to convert a large number of images at once
Modify the canvas size and rotate, mirror and flip the photos.
To enhance your photo, resize it or utilize other effects and tools.
Watermarks, logos, and text can be added to your images in quick time.
Converting a JPG image to a HEIC file is not time consuming; in fact, converting images from JPG to HEIC takes only a few minutes.
How to use the SoftOrbits HEIC to JPG converter
The HEIF is an image format utilized by newer iPhone and iPad models. It enables for the storage of high-quality photos in reduced file sizes. However, because it is still a new format, it is not yet extensively supported by many apps and services.
HEIC to JPG Converter aids interoperability by allowing you to convert HEIC to more often used formats. The user interface of HEIC to JPG Converter is straightforward and easy, allowing you to get started immediately. After you've submitted your photographs, you'll see five tabs that allow you to adjust them in multiple ways.
Convert allows you to convert between JPG and other formats. Change the picture resolution from a preset or select one yourself. Effect contains Greyscale and Auto-Balance options, while Rotate allows you to change its direction.
Finally, the Tools menu allows you to rename files and add text or logos copyright watermarks. Batch Processing is also supported for easier and quicker editing. Tho is a useful application that offers solutions with fantastic features and settings.
To convert, locate the file and upload.
Choose the appropriate file and follow the prompt below.
Select File > Export > Export Photo from the File menu.
From the Photo Kind drop-down option, select JPG or PNG.
Click the Export button.
Click Export after selecting the location that you wish to save your image.
HEIC conversions are quick and easy
Overall, give SoftOrbits HEIC to JPG Converter a try if you need to import images from your iPhone and iPad to your PC and require a program to convert their HEIC files. It's easy to use, has a user-friendly interface that can process photographs in batches, and has a good number of additional editing options. This is a program that comes highly recommended.
What we like
Fast and lightweight- These files’ sizes are much smaller than comparative JPG image files.
Simple operation- It compresses image data so that computers can efficiently store digital photos remotely.
Batch processing- They can convert many files at once.
What we don't like
Similar solutions are available for free and provide the same capabilities.
The good news is that there are a few simple solutions to convert your photos to JPG format quickly and effortlessly. Finally, it's evident that HEIC image files will most likely be the way of the future, particularly once more people understand how to convert them to and from JPG formats.
